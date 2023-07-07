In need of a way to spruce up your home?
Amazon has a lot of great finds, including removable wallpaper and rugs.
Scroll down to shop by price point.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$25 and under
Laura Ashley 5x7 Silver Rope Metal Picture Frame (Vertical) with Pull-Out Easel Stand, Made for Tabletop, Counterspace, Shelf and Desk
Price: $17.99 • From: Amazon
Kaffe 3oz Small Glass Coffee Espresso Cups - Double-Wall Clear Coffee Cup Set - Insulated Glass Mugs for Warm Beverages (Set of 2)
Price: $18.99 • From: Amazon
Repurpose 100% Bamboo Paper Towel
Price: $24.99 • From: Amazon
Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag (Large). A Premium Scent Free Bamboo Charcoal Odor Absorber
Price: $22.95 • From: Amazon
