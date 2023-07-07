In need of a way to spruce up your home?

Amazon has a lot of great finds, including removable wallpaper and rugs.

Scroll down to shop by price point.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$25 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Laura Ashley 5x7 Silver Rope Metal Picture Frame (Vertical) with Pull-Out Easel Stand, Made for Tabletop, Counterspace, Shelf and Desk
Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley 5x7 Silver Rope Metal Picture Frame (Vertical) with Pull-Out Easel Stand, Made for Tabletop, Counterspace, Shelf and Desk

Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Kaffe 3oz Small Glass Coffee Espresso Cups - Double-Wall Clear Coffee Cup Set - Insulated Glass Mugs for Warm Beverages (Set of 2)
Kaffe

Kaffe 3oz Small Glass Coffee Espresso Cups - Double-Wall Clear Coffee Cup Set - Insulated Glass Mugs for Warm Beverages (Set of 2)

Price: $18.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Repurpose 100% Bamboo Paper Towel
Repurpose

Repurpose 100% Bamboo Paper Towel

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag (Large). A Premium Scent Free Bamboo Charcoal Odor Absorber
Moso Natural

Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag (Large). A Premium Scent Free Bamboo Charcoal Odor Absorber

Price: $22.95   From: Amazon

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

$50 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning
Swiffer

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning

Price: $29.94   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Repurpose Disposable Stemless Glasses, Eco Friendly, Compostable Cups 12 Oz, Made with Plants, BPA Free, FDA Non-Toxic, 100 Cups
Repurpose

Repurpose Disposable Stemless Glasses, Eco Friendly, Compostable Cups 12 Oz, Made with Plants, BPA Free, FDA Non-Toxic, 100 Cups

Price: $39.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

$100 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LifeStraw Home Pitcher Glass and Silicone Base 7 Cup Terrazzo
LifeStraw

LifeStraw Home Pitcher Glass and Silicone Base 7 Cup Terrazzo

Price: $64.95   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Laura Ashley Summer Palace Royal Blue Wallpaper
Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Summer Palace Royal Blue Wallpaper

Sale: $55.99 34% SavingsAmazon

Original: $85
Shop Now

$200 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Black), with CO2, Carbonating Bottles, and bubly Drops Flavors
SodaStream

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (Black), with CO2, Carbonating Bottles, and bubly Drops Flavors

Price: $199.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rugs.com Francesca Collection Washable Rug – 7' x 10' Tuscan Yellow Flatweave Rug Perfect for Bedrooms, Dining Rooms, Living Rooms
Rugs.com

Rugs.com Francesca Collection Washable Rug – 7' x 10' Tuscan Yellow Flatweave Rug Perfect for Bedrooms, Dining Rooms, Living Rooms

Price: $179   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Eli & Elm | Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow with Adjustable Filler to Get The Perfect Contour Curved Pillow for A Neck Pain Relief Sleep
Eli & Elm

Eli & Elm | Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow with Adjustable Filler to Get The Perfect Contour Curved Pillow for A Neck Pain Relief Sleep

Sale: $134.99 6% SavingsAmazon

Original: $144.99
Shop Now