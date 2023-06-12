What are some of this year's top home decor trends?

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson is here to help us find out.

According to Etsy's 2023 Decor Trend Guide report, dark wood, Parisian interiors, "mermaidcore," paper lighting, " rugs with personality" and vintage patterns are among the year's top trends.

"Two of my favorite home trends for 2023 are rugs with personality and paper lighting," Johnson told "Good Morning America." "Both trends make a strong impact and allow shoppers to showcase their individual personalities -- whether it’s with a standout vintage rug or a uniquely-shaped lantern. I also love that paper lighting creates a soft and inviting mood in any home."

Depending on your personal style and space, you don't have to opt into every trend in order to make your space feel fresh -- or trash your budget.

"A great way to spruce up your home while shopping on a budget is by pairing smaller, trendy items -- like mermaidcore candles or ruffled pillowcases -- with evergreen furniture and decor," Johnson explained. "This way, shoppers can enjoy the trend without breaking the bank."

And if you are looking to invest in a trend, Johnson thinks incoporating dark woods is worth it; they add warmth and "grounding elements."

"Dark woods are also timeless, and I believe that those who opt for dark wood accents or furniture will use and enjoy them for years to come," she said.

So whether you're looking to make a major impact or just add some new elements to your space, continue below to shop Johnson's favorite on-trend picks as well as some of our own.

Jewelry gift guide: 43 pieces that are on-trend for this spring

Mermaidcore

Mermaidcore is "all about infusing interiors with an ethereal dream-like quality while embracing shells, pearls, seaglass, iridescent accents and under-the-sea-inspired motifs, like scalloped edges and bubbles," Johnson writes in her Etsy report.

Swetwiny Colorful Highball Glasses, 18.5 Ounce Iridescent Glassware Set of 4
Swetwiny Colorful Highball Glasses, 18.5 Ounce Iridescent Glassware Set of 4

Price: $26.59

Try iridescent glassware to add hints of mermaidcore to your tablescape.

Corkcicle Glass Rocks 12oz Double Pack
Corkcicle Glass Rocks 12oz Double Pack

Price: $45

These glasses would make a great housewarming gift, too. 

On the Half-Shell Serving Bowl
On the Half-Shell Serving Bowl

Price: $29.99 to $49.99

Original: $58 to $88
FleurSelectWaxSeal Bubble Candle
FleurSelectWaxSeal Bubble Candle

Price: $6.65

These bubble candles add a playful touch to your home decor. 

Rosecliff Heights Elliott Cream Mother of Pearl Handmade Mosaic Wall Mirror with Corners
Rosecliff Heights Elliott Cream Mother of Pearl Handmade Mosaic Wall Mirror with Corners

Price: $137.99

Original: $210.99
Terrain Ocean Luster Glass Vase
Terrain Ocean Luster Glass Vase

Price: $38 to $68

These glass vases evoke the colors of the ocean.

Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp
Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp

Price: $128

Style this seashell lamp on your bedside table with your other favorite pieces.

Dark woods

CattailsWoodwork Walnut Serving Board, 16&#34; x 8&#34;
CattailsWoodwork Walnut Serving Board, 16" x 8"

Price: $58.69

LayerTree Walnut Wood Coat Rack - Handmade Coat Hooks
LayerTree Walnut Wood Coat Rack - Handmade Coat Hooks

Price: $95.74 to $263.61

8x10 Picture Frames Rustic Brown with Mat Photo Frames 4 Packs for Tabletop or Wall
8x10 Picture Frames Rustic Brown with Mat Photo Frames 4 Packs for Tabletop or Wall

Price: $22.79

Create a photo wall using these dark wood picture frames. 

Grain Wood Furniture Shaker 6 - Drawer Dresser
Grain Wood Furniture Shaker 6 - Drawer Dresser

Price: $493.49

This six-drawer dresser darkens up a room in the best way.

Parisian interiors

Yamfurga Oval Decorative Mirror Tray
Yamfurga Oval Decorative Mirror Tray

Price: $15.68

Add this elegant oval decorative tray to your bathroom or bedroom dresser to collect perfumes, jewelry and more.

Anthropologie Bistro Tile Bread Plates, Set of 4
Anthropologie Bistro Tile Bread Plates, Set of 4

Price: $40

SAUTHS 100% Linen Sham with Ruffles
SAUTHS 100% Linen Sham with Ruffles

Price: $31 to $60

Rosdorf Park Christany Arch Metal Wall Mirror
Rosdorf Park Christany Arch Metal Wall Mirror

Price: $259.99

Opt for this gilded wall mirror on your dresser or mantle.

Vintage French Country Cottage Landscape Flower Garden Painting | French Antique Oil Painting | Farmhouse Painting | DIGITAL PRINT Wall Art
Vintage French Country Cottage Landscape Flower Garden Painting | French Antique Oil Painting | Farmhouse Painting | DIGITAL PRINT Wall Art

Price: $5.99

Purchase this digital wall art and print and frame it on your own in a way that best suits your space.

KristaKimStudio HER Art Print
KristaKimStudio HER Art Print

Price: $57 to $120

Paper lighting

KUTSUROGU Mushroom type table lamp shade
KUTSUROGU Mushroom type table lamp shade

Price: $65

This cute mushroom-style lamp has a paper shade for soft lighting.

InnerUnion Japanese/Chinese style Paper Lampshades
InnerUnion Japanese/Chinese style Paper Lampshades

Price: $38.50 to $45

Glogoods LLC Table lamp
Glogoods LLC Table lamp

Price: $77 to $82

Rugs

PetraMarciniakWovens Handwoven Rug
PetraMarciniakWovens Handwoven Rug

Price: $561.73

This bright rug adds a pop of color to your space.

Kiliim Funky Bathroom Rug Bathmat Set
Kiliim Funky Bathroom Rug Bathmat Set

Price: $69 to $130

Ruggable x Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Aqua Rug, 5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable x Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Aqua Rug, 5'x7'

Price: $289

This Ruggable and Iris Apfel collaboration lends a statement piece to your living space.

Unique Loom Estrella Collection Geometric, Abstract, Colorful, Modern, Eclectic Area Rug, 5 ft x 8 ft, Multi/Pink
Unique Loom Estrella Collection Geometric, Abstract, Colorful, Modern, Eclectic Area Rug, 5 ft x 8 ft, Multi/Pink

Price: $77

This geometric, modern area rug is certainly a conversation starter.

Vintage patterns

MomoChardoSTUDIO Chinoiserie Table Runner, Cranes and Peonies, Blue &#38; White
MomoChardoSTUDIO Chinoiserie Table Runner, Cranes and Peonies, Blue & White

Price: $41.95

If you're looking to add vintage prints to your space, try a pretty table runner like this one. Plus, you can switch it up easily when you want to refresh your tablescape.

curatedbotanicals Mixed Floral Print Poster Set
curatedbotanicals Mixed Floral Print Poster Set

Price: $33.99 to $73.99

A vintage-inspired, floral print poster is a unique way to add pattern and color to your walls.

Pottery Barn Poppy Organic Percale Comforter Sham
Pottery Barn Poppy Organic Percale Comforter Sham

Price: $119 to $178.50

"Inspired by botany field notes, the Poppy Print Shams give vintage style new life with a palette of bold, contemporary colors," Pottery Barn's website reads.