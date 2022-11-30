Stuck on finding a thoughtful holiday gift? Don't worry -- we found 23 great gifts for the person in your life who loves coffee.
"We think most people would describe themselves as coffee lover," Yami and Tina Correa, sisters and co-founders of The SisterYard, told "Good Morning America." "However, those that go the extra mile and are interested in different brewing methods and tasting different flavor profiles of beans, even if that means that their cup of coffee won't taste exactly the same every day – they are coffee lovers."
$25 and under
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
Price: $14.99 • From: Bed Bath and Beyond
The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is great to have on hand to heat up a variety of hot beverages and soups. The mug warmer is easy to use with a convenient cord length for use almost anywhere, and an easy-to-clean surface.
Sweet Water Decor Fresh Coffee 12 oz. Stoneware Candle
Sale: $21.97 • 31% SavingsNordstrom RackOriginal: $32
A stoneware candle filled with a soy wax blend scents delicious fragrances of your favorite cup of coffee.
I love Coffee Mug
Price: $15.25 to $22.50 • From: Etsy
All mugs are individually hand pressed.
The Original Donut Shop Peppermint Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods
Price: $18.99 • From: Bed Bath and Beyond
Featuring creamy white chocolate accents and a candy cane finish, this medium roast coffee is the perfect treat for when the weather turns chilly.
$50 and under
Cosori Pour Over Coffee Maker
Price: $29.99 • From: Walmart
Experiment with Your Own Coffee: You have full control of the coffee making process. Change up the water temperature, water flow, and coffee ground concentration to make your coffee customized to you.
Mickey Mouse Christmas Starbucks Tumbler with Straw
Price: $49.99 • From: shopDisney
Drink-in happy holiday memories of your Christmas vacations to Disneyland Resort with this double-walled Starbucks tumbler and straw. The dynamic allover raised geometric design includes Mickey Mouse with the logo for The Happiest Place on Earth.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Coffee Break Eau de Toilette Travel Spray
Price: $32 • From: Sephora
This perfume evokes subtle aromas of warm coffee and milk mousse accord that blend with a sweetness defined by vanilla. This fragrance is blended atop light musk while the fresh spearmint and lavender is revealed once set on the skin for a long-lasting, fresh scent that is balanced by a soft sweetness.
Kreyòl Essence Haitian Coffee & Coconut Body Creme
Price: $32 • From: Ulta
Kreyol Essence's Haitian Coffee & Coconut Body Creme is a luxurious and non-greasy triple-whipped body cream that penetrates and provides all-day hydration. Infused with skincare essentials that your thirsty skin will drink up.
$100 and under
12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Price: $64 • From: Uncommon Goods
Caffeinated countdown: 12 varieties of seasonal, ground coffee are nestled within this Advent calendar.
Morning Scroll Coffee Set
Price: $85 • From: Uncommon Goods
Make every morning complete with a mug set that includes everything but the caffeine (and cell phone).
Keurig K-Mini Plus K-Cup Pod Single Serve Coffee Maker
Sale: $89.99 • 18% SavingsBed Bath and BeyondOriginal: $109.99
The K-Mini Plus brewer is effortlessly simple to use just add fresh water to the removable reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes.
$200 and under
The Coffee & Tea Sugarwish
Price: $23 to $129 • From: Sugarwish
Your recipient will choose their favorites from 40+ options of delicious and sustainably-sourced coffees, including whole bean and ground options; teas, including tea bags and sachets; and even more!
Capresso Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder
Price: $159.99 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue
The user-friendly and timeless design of this commercial-grade, conical solid steel burr grinder with advanced cutting design for high precision coffee bean grinding provides the widest range of precision grinding for every type of brewing method from Turkish, espresso, drip coffee, french press, pour-over brewers, percolators and cold brew. 16 grind settings.
Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux in Grey
Price: $149.99 • From: Bed Bath and Beyond
The Mr. Coffee Single Serve Latte Lux features convenient 4-in-1 functionality that makes it easy to brew your favorite coffeehouse drinks at home. Features a built-in frother and prepares hot coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and iced drinks.
Ember Rose Gold Gen 2 Mug, 10 oz.
Price: $149.95 • From: Bloomingdales
Smart temperature-controlled mug lets you set your preferred beverage temperature and the mug maintains it for an hour.
Global Coffee Advent Calendar
Price: $175 • From: Uncommon Goods
Coffee lovers know that caffeine is truly the gift that keeps on giving. This countdown makes their December mornings magical.
Splurge
SMEG '50s Retro Style Espresso Coffee Machine
Price: $529.95 • From: Nordstrom
Beautiful retro aesthetics meet high-powered contemporary performance in this stainless-steel espresso coffee machine.
JURA ENA 4 Automatic Coffee Machine
Price: $999 • From: Nordstrom
This superlative one-cup machine is small, stunning and simple—a must for all coffee lovers and connoisseurs.
Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker
Sale: $249.99 • 31% SavingsBed Bath and BeyondOriginal: $365.99
Brew full-flavored coffee and create your favorite hot and iced coffeehouse beverages, precisely the way you love them, at home.