October is nearly two months away, but Halloween lovers are starting earlier than ever when it comes to planning for the holiday.
Scary snacks and eerie decor pieces like the ones you'll see here are a great, easy way to get into the fall mood.
We’ve selected some of Amazon's top-selling products to get you started. Keep reading to see how you can scare up some creepy delights this fall!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
6 VIDEOS Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Halloween Bakeware, Haunted Pan, Bronze
GMA Deal: $27.89 • 22% SavingsOriginal: $36
UNIBATH Halloween Bathroom Decor Fall Pumpkin Bathroom Rug
Price: $25.99 • From:
This adorable jack-o-lantern rug has sold more than 100 units in the past month alone, giving it the edge in the competition for “cutest place to wipe your feet.” Grab one today to feel the fall magic every time you step out of your shower from now through November.
Coffin Letter Board Black With Emojis +500 Characters, and Wooden Stand
GMA: $32.97 • 26% SavingsOriginal: $44.97
A favorite among Halloween enthusiasts, the coffin letter board is the perfect way to dress up a coffee bar, kitchen island, or entryway with a clever phrase.
Set of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack
Price: $19.99 • From:
No Halloween movie night (Hocus Pocus, anyone?) would be complete without snacks, so why not serve them up in this trio of tabletop cauldrons? Fill them with a variety of dips for a snack experience to remember, or let them overflow with candy for the perfect sweet treat station all October long.
DIY 3D Bats Halloween Decorations
Price: $6.99 • From:
With nearly 100 of these fluttering friends to a pack, you can add a scary touch to every corner of your home! They come with double-sided adhesive that sticks to walls, mirrors, windows, and any other nook you want to dress up this Halloween season.