October is nearly two months away, but Halloween lovers are starting earlier than ever when it comes to planning for the holiday.

Scary snacks and eerie decor pieces like the ones you'll see here are a great, easy way to get into the fall mood.

We’ve selected some of Amazon's top-selling products to get you started. Keep reading to see how you can scare up some creepy delights this fall!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
6 VIDEOS Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Halloween Bakeware, Haunted Pan, Bronze
Amazon

6 VIDEOS Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Halloween Bakeware, Haunted Pan, Bronze

GMA Deal: $27.89 22% Savings

Original: $36
Shop Now

Whether you’re whipping up a batch of muffins or trying out some creepy burrito skulls, this popular Nordic Ware pan is the perfect addition to your holiday bakeware that will last a lifetime.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UNIBATH Halloween Bathroom Decor Fall Pumpkin Bathroom Rug
Amazon

UNIBATH Halloween Bathroom Decor Fall Pumpkin Bathroom Rug

Price: $25.99   From:

Shop Now

This adorable jack-o-lantern rug has sold more than 100 units in the past month alone, giving it the edge in the competition for “cutest place to wipe your feet.” Grab one today to feel the fall magic every time you step out of your shower from now through November.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Coffin Letter Board Black With Emojis +500 Characters, and Wooden Stand
Amazon

Coffin Letter Board Black With Emojis +500 Characters, and Wooden Stand

GMA: $32.97 26% Savings

Original: $44.97
Shop Now

A favorite among Halloween enthusiasts, the coffin letter board is the perfect way to dress up a coffee bar, kitchen island, or entryway with a clever phrase.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Set of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack
Amazon

Set of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack

Price: $19.99   From:

Shop Now

No Halloween movie night (Hocus Pocus, anyone?) would be complete without snacks, so why not serve them up in this trio of tabletop cauldrons? Fill them with a variety of dips for a snack experience to remember, or let them overflow with candy for the perfect sweet treat station all October long.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DIY 3D Bats Halloween Decorations
Amazon

DIY 3D Bats Halloween Decorations

Price: $6.99   From:

Shop Now

With nearly 100 of these fluttering friends to a pack, you can add a scary touch to every corner of your home! They come with double-sided adhesive that sticks to walls, mirrors, windows, and any other nook you want to dress up this Halloween season.