Move over "latte makeup," there's a new look in town.

Meet "strawberry girl makeup," a trend recently made popular by Hailey Bieber.

"This look is all about fun and lightweight makeup with super red cheeks and lips, like you just bit into a juicy strawberry," Nashville-based beauty creator Rudi Berry told "Good Morning America."

According to Berry, this look can be achieved by almost anyone and is a fun way to switch up your everyday look.

"All you need is a good lightweight skin tint or concealer, a red cream blush with a blue undertone, and if you weren't blessed with natural freckles, a faux freckle pen," Berry added.

Scroll down to shop everything you need to achieve this "berry" beautiful look.

LANGMANNI Moisturizing Lip Oil Strawberry
LANGMANNI Moisturizing Lip Oil Strawberry

Persona DreamStick Cream Blush
Persona DreamStick Cream Blush

MILK MAKEUP Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
MILK MAKEUP Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

Lottie London Freckle Tint Light
Lottie London Freckle Tint Light

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation

Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum
Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum

