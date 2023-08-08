Move over "latte makeup," there's a new look in town.
Meet "strawberry girl makeup," a trend recently made popular by Hailey Bieber.
"This look is all about fun and lightweight makeup with super red cheeks and lips, like you just bit into a juicy strawberry," Nashville-based beauty creator Rudi Berry told "Good Morning America."
According to Berry, this look can be achieved by almost anyone and is a fun way to switch up your everyday look.
"All you need is a good lightweight skin tint or concealer, a red cream blush with a blue undertone, and if you weren't blessed with natural freckles, a faux freckle pen," Berry added.
August 3, 2023
Scroll down to shop everything you need to achieve this "berry" beautiful look.
