Why not bring some Barbie glam on your next summer wedding outing?

This one-shouldered pleated midi-dress comes in over 10 colors -- one being the perfect shade of Barbie pink -- and is under $25 on Amazon right now.

The ruched pleats give a flattering fit that accentuates your waist with a small cutout detail. Timeless and trendy, this affordable wedding guest dress is one you don't want to miss!

Molisry Women Satin One Shoulder Maxi Dress
Amazon

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now