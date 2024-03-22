Easter's just around the corner, and Amazon's Big Spring Sale has deals to help you celebrate on a budget.
For example, fill your Easter baskets with deals on kids' toys and candy. There's also deals on kitchen finds, like bakeware and small appliances to help cook up all of your traditional Easter treats.
For example, take 20% off the DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, a 4.6-star product that has more than 37,000 ratings. There's also a Cuisinart waffle maker on sale and a Philips espresso machine for brunch with guests. Take 30% off a 12-piece set of Easter cookie cutters, too.
Plus, set the table with deals on tableware, linens and home decor.
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || OUTDOOR FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN'S SPRING FASHION || JUMPSUIT || FITNESS || OFFICE || TOOLS || MEN'S FASHION || KIDS || BEAUTY
Easter decorations
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton 60x90 Table Cloth Linen Farmhouse Easter Tablecloth
- $42.99
- $62.09
- Amazon
Urban Villa Dinner Napkins Set of 12 Easter Color/ Buffalo Checks
- $19.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Easter basket stuffers
Kitchen and dining
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, Omelets - Aqua
- $23.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Amazon Basics 6 Piece Nonstick, Carbon Steel Oven Bakeware Baking Set, 40.5 cm x 28.5 cm x 15 cm
- $28.09
- $33.24
- Amazon
USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Baking Pan and Bakeable Nonstick and Cooling Rack Set, Metal
- $21.60
- $33.99
- Amazon