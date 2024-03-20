It's Amazon's Big Spring Sale!
If you're someone with a long wishlist, don't miss out on up to 40% off select home products for all of your needs. Now's the perfect time to stock up on home and kitchen essentials from spring cleaning tools like Dyson and BISSELL vacuums to bed sheets and vegetable choppers.
Set yourself up for Easter and Mother's Day with sales on Crock-Pots, cheese graters, juicers and cookware sets. There are so many deals for coffee lovers too, like those on Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, Keurig coffee makers, reusable water bottles and the bestselling Zulay milk frother.
This is Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, so we'll be eyeing all of the top discounts and bestselling items.
Check it all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Amazon kitchen deals
Cold Press Juicer, Amumu Slow Masticating Machines with 5.3" Extra Large Feed Chute Fit
- $139.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
CamelBak eddy+ Water Bottle with Straw 25oz - Insulated Stainless Steel, Black
- $16.31
- $30
- Amazon
Crock-Pot 6 Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, Stainless Steel
- $59.99
- $69.99
- Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 8-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
- $119.95
- $169.95
- Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother, 5 ounces, Matte Black
- $175
- $249
- Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, MultiStream Technology, Black
- $136.25
- $169.99
- Amazon
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother for Coffee with Upgraded Titanium Motor, Silver
- $9.99
- $16.99
- Amazon
Zulay Kitchen 12oz Stainless Steel Milk Frothing Pitcher - Milk Frother Cup
- $7.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
FoodSaver Compact Vacuum Sealer Machine with Sealer Bags and Roll for Airtight Food Storage and Sous Vide, White
- $69.99
- $94.99
- Amazon
Geedel Rotary Cheese Grater, Kitchen Mandoline Vegetable Slicer with 3 Interchangeable Blades
- $26.07
- $28.97
- Amazon
More Amazon home deals
2 Pack Under Sink Organizer, Under Bathroom Cabinet Organizer with Hooks Hanging Cup, Multi-Purpose Storage Shelf for Kitchen Bathroom, Black
- $18.99
- $37.99
- Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $98
- $123.59
- Amazon
Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Viscose Derived from Bamboo Sheets King Size
- $54.89
- $75.99
- Amazon
BISSELL Crosswave HF3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
- $195.99
- $299.99
- Amazon