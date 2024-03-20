Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is the perfect time to stock up on warm-weather essentials, and that includes an adorable, top-selling jumpsuit that more than 50,000 people have already purchased.

The jumpsuit is available in 31 colors with a size range of small to 3X, and you'll receive up to 61% off depending on the size and color options you select, with the majority of combinations coming out to $19.99.

Constructed from a poly-viscose blend with 5% Spandex, the jumpsuit has a relaxed fit with a drawstring waist, and it can be worn off the shoulder for a slouchy look.

Accessories can change the whole look, too. Consider pairing it with sneakers and a tote for a fun daytime look, or add heels and sparkly jewelry to head out for an al fresco dinner date.

Averaging a 4.5-star rating, reviewers also love it.

"I was hesitant to order this as my size has changed a lot in the past year and wasn’t sure how it would fit," one skeptical buyer wrote, "I just got it delivered and I LOVE IT. It's a perfect fit too. Slightly baggy, but not overly."

"Nice material, it’s not see through and it's actually quite soft and feels good on the skin," another happy customer wrote, adding that she "will definitely be buying this in more colors."

