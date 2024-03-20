Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is here.

Amazon shared in a release that shoppers can expect to see "discounts on warm-weather essentials like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products, and more."

Right now we are seeing tons of deals on tech products, especially in the smart home space. If you are looking for a way to upgrade your thermostat, or home security system or make your life easier with a smart plug now is the time to buy and save.

Additionally, you can save over $100 on the Google Pixel Tablet with a charging speaker dock.

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on smart home tech products.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

23% off Amazon Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Fog $99.99

20% off Amazon Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock - Android Tablet with 11-Inch Screen, Smart Home Controls, and Long-Lasting Battery - Hazel/Hazel - 128 GB, 2560x1600 Pixels $399

28% off Amazon Kasa Apple HomeKit Smart Light Switch KS200P3, Single Pole $42.99

20% off Amazon Google indoor Nest Security Cam 1080p (Wired) - 2nd Generation - Snow $79.98

36% off Amazon Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera - 2 Count (Pack of 1) Wireless Security $139.99

20% off Amazon Amazon Smart Plug | Works with Alexa | control lights with voice | easy to set up and use $19.99

25% off Amazon Govee Smart Light Bulbs, WiFi & Bluetooth Color Changing Light Bulbs $29.99

14% off Amazon GHome 4 in 1 Smart Fingerprint Door Knob with Keypad Door Lock $59.99

42% off Amazon Amazon Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Lavender Bloom $22.99

