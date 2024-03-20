Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is here.
Amazon shared in a release that shoppers can expect to see "discounts on warm-weather essentials like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products, and more."
If you are looking to upgrade your closet for spring, now is the time to stock up on fashion essentials that Amazon is offering during the Big Spring Sale.
Whether you are shopping for new athleisure for your wardrobe or have been dying to purchase the viral pillow slides, there are fashion deals across the board.
Scroll down to shop everything that is under $50.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || OUTDOOR FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || JUMPSUIT
Athlesiure deals
CRZ YOGA Womens Fleece Zip Up Cropped Hoodie Workout Jacket Athletic Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirts with Thumb Holes
- $38.29
- $48
Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg
- $19.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
AUTOMET Womens Sweat Shorts Casual Summer Athletic Shorts Comfy Shorts Spring Outfits Fall Fashion Clothes 2024
- $14.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Spring top and set deals
PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Second-skin Feel Tops Smoke Cloud Collection
- $24.64
- $28.99
- Amazon
SUUKSESS Women Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Shirts Double Lined Fitted Crop Tops
- $28.95
- $35.95
- Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Womens 2024 Summer Two Piece Vacation Beach Outfits Dressy Sleeveless Cropped Tank Tops and Long Maxi Skirt Sets
- $30.39
- $37.99
- Amazon
Ekouaer Women's 2 Piece Lounge Sets Ribbed Knit Crop Top Wide Leg Pants with Pockets S-XXL
- $22.99
- $37.99
- Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets Knit Pullover Tops and High Waisted Pants Tracksuit Lounge Sets
- $39.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Denim deals
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts (Also Available in Plus)
- $23.80
- $69.50
- Amazon
Astylish Womens High Waisted Baggy Jeans Boyfriend Cropped Denim Pants
- $31.36
- $42.99
- Amazon
Footwear deals
Women's Slippers Memory Foam House Bedroom Slippers for Women Fuzzy Plush Comfy Faux Fur Lined Slide Shoes Anti-Skid Sole Trendy Gift Slippers
- $23.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Weweya Sandals for Women and Men - Pillow Slippers - Double Buckle Adjustable Slides - EVA Flat Sandals
- $18.69
- $21.99
- Amazon
Ankis Heels for Women Open Toe Ankle Strap Chunky Heel Sandals 2.75 Inch
- $26.72
- $31.44
- Amazon