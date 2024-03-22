If updating your at-home fitness equipment is all that stands in the way of your new workout routine, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is your ticket in.
In addition to great deals on home, tech, and toys for kids, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has plenty of offerings for all-things fitness.
There are deals for at-home gym enthusiasts, like nearly $400 off Pelaton's indoor stationary exercise bike and 20% off a NordicTrack treadmill. Enhance your workout routine with 31% off bestselling core sliders and resistance bands and upgrade your wardrobe with deals on leggings, sneakers, and more.
And for pickleball-lovers, check out a set of two pickleball paddles for just $25.99. We've also rounded up deals on reusable water bottles so you can stay hydrated all day long.
Continue below to shop! The sale ends March 25.
Fitness equipment
Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 - Graphite Surface with High Grit & Spin
- $55.98
- $99.99
- Amazon
Peloton Bike+ | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with 24” HD, Anti-Reflective Rotating Touchscreen
- $2100
- $2495
- Amazon
NordicTrack T Series: Perfect Treadmills for Home Use, Walking Treadmill with Incline, Bluetooth Enabled
- $479
- $599
- Amazon
Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat 1" Thick w/Nylon Strap for Men & Women - Non Slip Exercise Mat for Home Yoga, Pilates, Stretching, Floor & Fitness Workouts
- $25.46
- $39.99
- Amazon
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation
- $23.23
- $29.99
- Amazon
Fitness apparel
Reusable water bottles
Sahara Sailor Water Bottles, 32oz Motivational Sports Water Bottle with Time Marker
- $8.99
- $10.99
- Amazon
CamelBak eddy+ Water Bottle with Straw 25oz - Insulated Stainless Steel, Black
- $16.31
- $30
- Amazon