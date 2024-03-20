Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is here!
From March 20-25, find deals for your home and kitchen, discounted travel essentials, tech scores and so much more. The sale is "giving customers the chance to shop great deals on seasonally relevant items," according to a release.
It all comes just in time for all of the spring cleaners or those looking to freshen up their wardrobes and beauty routines in the new season.
We're rounding up the products you won't want to miss, from wireless earbuds and leggings to Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum and Keurig's single serve coffee maker. There's also cooling bed sheets and a 4-piece outdoor patio set for the home refresh you've been craving.
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL
As seen on "GMA"
Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black
- $129.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Viscose Derived from Bamboo Sheets King Size
- $54.89
- $75.99
- Amazon