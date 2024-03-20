Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is here!

From March 20-25, find deals for your home and kitchen, discounted travel essentials, tech scores and so much more. The sale is "giving customers the chance to shop great deals on seasonally relevant items," according to a release.

It all comes just in time for all of the spring cleaners or those looking to freshen up their wardrobes and beauty routines in the new season.

We're rounding up the products you won't want to miss, from wireless earbuds and leggings to Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum and Keurig's single serve coffee maker. There's also cooling bed sheets and a 4-piece outdoor patio set for the home refresh you've been craving.

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL

As seen on "GMA"

46% off Amazon BLACK+DECKER Electric Fly Swatter $7.98

$14.97 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black $129.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

55% off Amazon PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds $25.99

$58.99 Amazon Shop Now

10% off Amazon EAST OAK Courtyard Patio Furniture Set, 4-Piece $566.99

$629.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $349

$469.99 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Amazon 14-in-1 Multifunctional Food Chopper $17.99

$32.99 Amazon Shop Now

10% to 25% off Amazon TNNZEET Leggings for Women $8.98 - $14.99

$9.99 - $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Viscose Derived from Bamboo Sheets King Size $54.89

$75.99 Amazon Shop Now