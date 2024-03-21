Amazon's Big Spring Sale continues.

There are deals on spring cleaning finds, tech offerings and discounts over 40% off, among others. And if you're shopping for kids, we're finding all of the best deals for them, too.

Whether you're shopping for your own children or you're searching for that perfect "cool aunt" birthday gift, there are plenty of Big Spring Sale items you won't want to miss. For example, Amazon Fire Kids Tablets: the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is now just $99.99 (that's 33% off!). It has 13 hours of battery life and offers fun, educational content with parental control settings. It comes in four color and design options, including one for Mickey Mouse fans.

There are also plenty of deals on toys, like 52% off Mattel's Celebration Ariel doll, inspired by the 2023 film, "The Little Mermaid." There's also a 4-foot tall Disney princess dollhouse now under $85.

Pick up a Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn play wagon, a National Geographic rock tumbler kit and more. Find deals on apparel and accessories for spring and Easter, too.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || OUTDOOR FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN'S SPRING FASHION || JUMPSUIT

Toys and games

72% off Amazon STAR WARS The Bounty Collection Series 5, 2-Pack Grogu Figures $4.99

$17.99 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Play Doh Bulk Handout 42 Pack of 1-Ounce Modeling Compound $14.99

$16.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Kids Karaoke Machine, Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Microphone $23.02

$28.79 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, ages 3-7 $99.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

21% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire 10 Kids, ages 3-7 $149.99

$189.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Transformers Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots Academy Team Heatwave The Fire-Bot Converting Toy, 4.5-Inch Action Figure, Ages 3 and Up $8.99

$11.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set - Magnet Building Tiles $33.99

$56.65 Amazon Shop Now

52% off Amazon Mattel Disney The Little Mermaid, Celebration Ariel $7.99

$16.99 Amazon Shop Now

60% off Amazon Barbie Extra Fly Minis Travel Doll, Beach Look with Pink-Streaked Pigtails in Swimsuit, Sarong & Accessories $5.99

$14.99 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon Mattel Disney Princess Doll House Ultimate Castle (4 ft Tall), Lights & Sounds, 3 Levels, 25+ Furniture & Accessories $82.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

54% off Amazon Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Baby & Toddler Toy, Pull & Play Learning Wagon with Smart Stages & 4 Pieces for Ages 6+ Months $22.49

$48.99 Amazon Shop Now

32% off Amazon NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Rock Tumbler Kit $47.49

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

10% off Amazon Barbie DreamHouse Doll House with 75+ Pieces Including Furniture & 3-Story Pool Slide, Pet Elevator & Puppy Play Areas $179

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

47% off Amazon ArtCreativity Bubble Lawn Mower for Toddlers, Kids $19.98

$37.99 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon Light Up Basketball - Glow in the Dark $28.98

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Apparel and accessories

25% off Amazon Under Armour Boys' Performance Woven Shorts $15

$20 Amazon Shop Now

47% off Amazon Carter's Unisex-Baby Kyle Sneaker $17.97

$34 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Amazon Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Piece Snug Fit Cotton Pajama Set (Blue Bunny/Pink Dots/White Forest Animals) $16.47

$25.50 Amazon Shop Now

76% off Amazon GAP unisex-baby 3-pack First Favourite Short Sleeve Bodysuit (Optic White) $8.10

$34.95 Amazon Shop Now

-7% off Amazon The Children's Place boys Stretch Chino Shorts (Flax/New Navy 2-pack) $16.01

$14.95 Amazon Shop Now

34% off Amazon HonestBaby 5-Pack Waffle Henley Long Sleeve Shirts 100% Organic Cotton for Infant Baby and Toddler Boys, Unisex (Castle Creek) $32.69

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Merrell Unisex-Child Trail Chaser Hiking Sneaker (Navy/Green) $31.50

$45 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon Scunci by Conair The Original Velvet Scrunchie Hair Ties & Ponytail Holders, 20 Count $6.79

$9.49 Amazon Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.