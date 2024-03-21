Amazon's Big Spring Sale continues.
There are deals on spring cleaning finds, tech offerings and discounts over 40% off, among others. And if you're shopping for kids, we're finding all of the best deals for them, too.
Whether you're shopping for your own children or you're searching for that perfect "cool aunt" birthday gift, there are plenty of Big Spring Sale items you won't want to miss. For example, Amazon Fire Kids Tablets: the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is now just $99.99 (that's 33% off!). It has 13 hours of battery life and offers fun, educational content with parental control settings. It comes in four color and design options, including one for Mickey Mouse fans.
There are also plenty of deals on toys, like 52% off Mattel's Celebration Ariel doll, inspired by the 2023 film, "The Little Mermaid." There's also a 4-foot tall Disney princess dollhouse now under $85.
Pick up a Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn play wagon, a National Geographic rock tumbler kit and more. Find deals on apparel and accessories for spring and Easter, too.
Check it all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || OUTDOOR FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN'S SPRING FASHION || JUMPSUIT
Toys and games
STAR WARS The Bounty Collection Series 5, 2-Pack Grogu Figures
- $4.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
Kids Karaoke Machine, Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Microphone
- $23.02
- $28.79
- Amazon
Transformers Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots Academy Team Heatwave The Fire-Bot Converting Toy, 4.5-Inch Action Figure, Ages 3 and Up
- $8.99
- $11.99
- Amazon
Barbie Extra Fly Minis Travel Doll, Beach Look with Pink-Streaked Pigtails in Swimsuit, Sarong & Accessories
- $5.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Mattel Disney Princess Doll House Ultimate Castle (4 ft Tall), Lights & Sounds, 3 Levels, 25+ Furniture & Accessories
- $82.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Baby & Toddler Toy, Pull & Play Learning Wagon with Smart Stages & 4 Pieces for Ages 6+ Months
- $22.49
- $48.99
- Amazon
Barbie DreamHouse Doll House with 75+ Pieces Including Furniture & 3-Story Pool Slide, Pet Elevator & Puppy Play Areas
- $179
- $199.99
- Amazon
Apparel and accessories
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Piece Snug Fit Cotton Pajama Set (Blue Bunny/Pink Dots/White Forest Animals)
- $16.47
- $25.50
- Amazon
GAP unisex-baby 3-pack First Favourite Short Sleeve Bodysuit (Optic White)
- $8.10
- $34.95
- Amazon
The Children's Place boys Stretch Chino Shorts (Flax/New Navy 2-pack)
- $16.01
- $14.95
- Amazon
HonestBaby 5-Pack Waffle Henley Long Sleeve Shirts 100% Organic Cotton for Infant Baby and Toddler Boys, Unisex (Castle Creek)
- $32.69
- $49.99
- Amazon
Scunci by Conair The Original Velvet Scrunchie Hair Ties & Ponytail Holders, 20 Count
- $6.79
- $9.49
- Amazon
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.