Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening now! Through March 25, you can find deals on home, tech, travel and more.
What are some of the biggest discounts? We're rounding them up in one place.
Starting at 40% off, these deals are ones you won't want to miss: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for under $80, a Google Pixel Watch for 42% off, a Bluetooth label maker machine for 87% off and an Oral-B electric toothbrush for 54% off, and under $100.
Plus, score major deals on No. 1 bestsellers like Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer, the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick and the DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Top discounts on tech
Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking
- $199.99
- $349.99
- Amazon
soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
- $49.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
SAMSUNG 34-Inch ViewFinity S65TC Series Ultra-WQHD 1000R Curved Computer Monitor
- $449.99
- $799.99
- Amazon
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, supports Wi-Fi 6, watch free & live TV
- $29.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Top discounts on home and kitchen
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Dewalt Yellow
- $99
- $179
- Amazon
Top discounts on beauty
Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush
- $99.99
- $219.99
- Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style (Black)
- $34.41
- $69.99
- Amazon
Bed Head Swerve Curve Hair Waver and Wand | 2 Tools in 1, Beachy Waves, Tousled Curls
- $22.51
- $39.99
- Amazon
COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara Pack of, Black Brown, 1 Count
- $6.37
- $12.99
- Amazon
HOT TOOLS Pro Artist 24K Gold Extra Long Curling Iron/Wand | Long Lasting Defined Curls, (1-1/4 in)
- $30.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Top discounts on apparel and accessories
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit, Light Pink
- $19.99
- $37.99
- Amazon
SHAPERX Women's Fit Everybody Bodysuit Soft Crew Neck T-shirt, Black
- $14.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Easylite Wireless T-Shirt Bra, Black
- $16.98
- $48
- Amazon
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Mint, Carry-On 20-Inch
- $51.29
- $120
- Amazon