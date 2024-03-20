Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening now! Through March 25, you can find deals on home, tech, travel and more.

What are some of the biggest discounts? We're rounding them up in one place.

Starting at 40% off, these deals are ones you won't want to miss: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for under $80, a Google Pixel Watch for 42% off, a Bluetooth label maker machine for 87% off and an Oral-B electric toothbrush for 54% off, and under $100.

Plus, score major deals on No. 1 bestsellers like Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer, the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick and the DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit.

Continue below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Top discounts on tech

42% off Amazon Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking $199.99

50% off Amazon soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $49.99

87% off Amazon Label Maker Machine with Tape, P21 Bluetooth Label Printer $19.98

43% off Amazon SAMSUNG 34-Inch ViewFinity S65TC Series Ultra-WQHD 1000R Curved Computer Monitor $449.99

46% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $79.99

50% off Amazon SAMSUNG 15W Wireless Charger Single $29.99

40% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, supports Wi-Fi 6, watch free & live TV $29.99

Top discounts on home and kitchen

40% off Amazon Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black $59.99

44% off Amazon SNIFITAR Vegetable Chopper $19.54

44% off Amazon Wildone Baking Sheet Set of 3 $22.94

80% off Amazon MORENTO Humidifiers for Bedroom, 4.5L Top Fill Humidifiers $39.99

44% off Amazon DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Dewalt Yellow $99

Top discounts on beauty

54% off Amazon Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush $99.99

50% off Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style (Black) $34.41

43% off Amazon Bed Head Swerve Curve Hair Waver and Wand | 2 Tools in 1, Beachy Waves, Tousled Curls $22.51

50% off Amazon COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara Pack of, Black Brown, 1 Count $6.37

Top discounts on apparel and accessories

47% off Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit, Light Pink $19.99

70% off Amazon SHAPERX Women's Fit Everybody Bodysuit Soft Crew Neck T-shirt, Black $14.99

64% off Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Easylite Wireless T-Shirt Bra, Black $16.98

67% off Amazon Anne Klein Women's Leather Strap Watch $21

57% off Amazon Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Mint, Carry-On 20-Inch $51.29

