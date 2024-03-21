Vacuums can be a pricey investment, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale wants to help you get started on spring cleaning with steep discounts on top-selling brands like Bissell, Roomba, Dyson, Shark and more.
Bissell, for example, currently has its Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer marked down 22%, and with over 76,000 ratings averaging 4.5 stars, it's a top choice for dog and cat owners.
Roomba's discounted models are just as popular, with the 692 Robot Vacuum marked down by more than 30%. Similar to Bissell's Little Green, the Roomba 692 model has an average 4.5-star rating with more than 77,000 reviews.
Stick vacuum lovers will be thrilled with the Dyson options such as the V8 Cordless Vacuum, while the Shark Navigator is perfect for the classic vacuum lover.
Keep scrolling to find your perfect new vacuum before the sale ends!
Stick vacuums
Hoover ONEPWR WindTunnel Emerge Pet Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner
- $229.99
- $307.74
- Amazon
Robot vacuums
dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with Mop-Extend
An additional $100 off coupon is available when you click through!
- $999.99
- $1499.99
- Amazon
Upright vacuums
Amazon Basics Upright Bagless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, Black and White
- $60.19
- $71.10
- Amazon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity, HEPA Filter, Swivel Steering, Upholstery Tool & Crevice Tool, Blue
Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, with Multi-Purpose Tools, Powerful Suction, Deep Cleaning Upright Shampooer, Pet Stain Remover, FH50150NC, Red
- $139.99
- $239.99
- Amazon
Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners, Floor Cleaner Mop 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum for Multi-Surface, Lightweight and Handheld, Floor ONE S5 Combo
- $314.90
- $449.99
- Amazon
Pet vacuums
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer
- $109
- $139.99
- Amazon