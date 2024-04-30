Amazon Pet Day 2024 is coming.
Held May 7-8, the event is "dedicated to pampering our pets with deals ranging from tasty treats and new toys to accessories and supplies," according to Amazon.
The 48-hour event will feature thousands of products on sale from brands like Purina, Merrick, Blue Buffalo, Furbo and more. The sale is open to all Amazon customers, not just Prime members.
In case your pets can't wait, Amazon has plenty of deals leading up to Pet Day.
Continue below to shop 15 deals that are live now. Our picks start at $5.99 and are up to 60% off.
Best Pet Supplies 8" x 9" Pet Grooming Wipes for Dogs & Cats, 100 Pack
- $5.99
- $8.40
- Amazon
wegreeco Washable Dog Diapers - Washable Male Dog Belly Wrap - Pack of 3 - (Black, Charcoal, Navy, Medium)
- $13.59
- $22.99
- Amazon
Pet Gate - 3-Panel Indoor Foldable Dog Fence for Stairs or Doorways
- $23.03
- $39.95
- Amazon
Veken Innovation Award Winner Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain
- $29.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Best Pet Supplies, XL (36" x 28") Disposable Puppy Pads for Whelping Puppies and Training Dogs
- $35.98
- $39.99
- Amazon