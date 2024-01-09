"Mean Girl" movie fans, rejoice!

For all those excited about the new musical film, in theaters Jan. 12, there's a special collection just for you.

American Eagle has teamed up with Paramount Pictures' new "Mean Girls" movie, produced by Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, to roll out a cool line of clothing and accessories themed around the film.

The latest drop features everything from cozy graphic shirts to pink statement pieces you'll want to wear on Wednesdays and beyond.

Fans can also check out curated character shops to really channel their North Shore High School favorites.

Ready to get your hands on the collection? Good news: It's available to shop now.

Scroll below to check it all out!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

American Eagle AE x Mean Girls Crew Neck Sweatshirt $59.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE x Mean Girls Cropped Argyle Denim Jacket $79.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE x Mean Girls Argyle Denim Tote $24.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Cropped Pintuck Tank Top $34.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Ruffle Trim Boyfriend Sock 3-Pack $15.95 American Eagle Shop Now

40% off American Eagle AE Super Stretch High-Waisted Corduroy Mini Skirt $29.97

$49.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Dreamy Drape Stretch Cargo Super High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Pant $59.95 Shop Now

20% off American Eagle AE Heart Penny Loafer $31.96

$39.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Hey Baby Long-Sleeve Cropped Scoop Tee $29.95 American Eagle Shop Now

40% off American Eagle AE Strigid Classic Denim Jacket $41.97

$69.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Cropped Wrap Cardigan $49.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Cropped Camisole $19.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Whoa So Soft Ballet-Neck Sweater $44.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Sparkle Claw Clip $12.95 American Eagle Shop Now

American Eagle AE Pleated It Knit Skort $49.95 American Eagle Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.