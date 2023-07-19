We hear the word collagen a lot when it comes to supplements and skin care, but what is it, exactly?

To answer all of our questions, we turned to Dr. Brandon Richland of Orange County.

Plus, you can scroll down to shop our picks for collagen skin care, powder, liquid and more.

What is collagen?

"Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the human body, making up approximately 25-35% of your body's total protein content. This naturally occurring building block provides structural support to many tissues such as skin, connective tissue, bones, cartilage, muscle, tendons and ligaments," Richland told "Good Morning America."

What are the benefits of collagen?

"Some commonly cited benefits that collagen supplementation may provide may include improved skin elasticity and hydration, reduced wrinkles, expedited wound healing, stronger bones, increased bone density, reduced joint pain and improved nail and hair health," Richland said.

Editor's Picks

Are there any risks involved?

"Collagen supplements are generally considered safe," Richland said, "but risks exist, such as bloating, diarrhea, heartburn, rash, elevated liver tests and allergic response among others."

Should I be taking a collagen supplement?

"Collagen supplementation may be beneficial to a wide range of patients, such as those who are looking for anti-aging benefits, improved bone strength and reduced joint pain," Richland said.

What should I look for in a collagen supplement?

"The best forms of collagen supplementation come as hydrolyzed collagen (aka collagen peptides), or as capsules," Richland said. "You may also want to find a supplement that contains all three major types of collagen, including Type I, and Type III collagen for skin health and Type II collagen for bone/joint support."

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Collagen powder

JSHealth Vanilla Collagen Creamer
JSHealth

JSHealth Vanilla Collagen Creamer

Price: $32.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Sale: $39.99 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $47
Shop Now

Sports Research Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type 1 & 3 Collagen Powder Protein Supplement
Sports Research

Sports Research Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type 1 & 3 Collagen Powder Protein Supplement

Sale: $29.95 9% SavingsAmazon

Original: $32.95
Shop Now

Vida Glow Natural Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Sachets (Blueberry, 30 Sachets)
Vida Glow

Vida Glow Natural Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Sachets (Blueberry, 30 Sachets)

Price: $45.19   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Liquid collagen

Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus (10,000mgs) 14-Day Set
Revive Collagen

Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus (10,000mgs) 14-Day Set

Price: $80   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop Now

Proteinex Medical Grade Liquid Hydrolized Collagen Protein
Proteinex

Proteinex Medical Grade Liquid Hydrolized Collagen Protein

Price: $39.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Biosil Collagen Generator - 1 fl oz Drops
Biosil

Biosil Collagen Generator - 1 fl oz Drops

Price: $32.18   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Collagen tablets

Youtheory Collagen Skin, Hair & Nail Formula 6000 mg. - 120 Tablets
Youtheory

Youtheory Collagen Skin, Hair & Nail Formula 6000 mg. - 120 Tablets

Sale: $9.97 16% SavingsWalmart

Original: $11.99
Shop Now

HUM Collagen Pop - Collagen Tablets for Skin
HUM

HUM Collagen Pop - Collagen Tablets for Skin

Price: $15   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Biosil Collagen Generator - 60 Liquid Capsules
Biosil

Biosil Collagen Generator - 60 Liquid Capsules

Price: $36.94   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Skin care

JSHealth Pro-Collagen Vitamin C Serum for Face
JSHealth

JSHealth Pro-Collagen Vitamin C Serum for Face

Price: $49.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask
Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask

Price: $18   From: Sephora

Shop Now