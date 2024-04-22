Egg chairs have been one of the hottest outdoor furniture items of the summer for several years running, with shoppers clamoring to get the sturdiest, comfiest and most attractive models for their backyard, patio or even indoor lounge area.

Ergonomic design makes these distinctive chairs attractive for buyers who want to feel enveloped by their specific lounger, while the wicker and rattan materials so often used pair well with the minimal-chic look so many adore.

They offer the perfect place to unwind for a long nap or reading session, creating a true sanctuary in a world where it so often feels like screen time and notifications can rule our lives.

Below, we've selected several hanging and stationary egg chair options we love from popular retailers like Home Depot and Wayfair. Each chair comes with its own perks, such as higher weight limits or plush cushions, and we've pointed out what we like about each choice to help you narrow down your options.

Whatever you're looking for in your own future egg chair, keep reading to shop!

Hanging egg chairs

For those who prefer their egg chair to gently swing and sway as they lounge, try a hanging chair for more freedom of movement.

9% off Wayfair Chaviano Porch Swing For a compact but gorgeous egg chair with a steel frame, 350-pound weight limit and four color options, this sub-$300 model is a winner. Reviewers love the look and note assembly is mostly a cinch, but you'll need some muscle when it's time to close the back gap when putting it together. $279.99

$309.99 Wayfair Shop Now

21% off Amazon Yechen Indoor Outdoor Egg Hanging Chair with Stand A recent bestseller on Amazon, this super affordable egg chair comes in five colors to best match your space, and the sturdy build can hold up to 350 pounds despite its smaller footprint that fits easily into more compact spaces. $167.99

$214.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Grandin Road Mason Hanging Egg Chair with Stand Warmer areas can appreciate the open weave design in use here that allows for plenty of airflow. A steel hanging base offers strength and an adjustable hanging chain, while the UV-resistant cushions are mostly safe from fading and weathering, so long as you use common sense and store them inside during harsh conditions. This line has plenty of matching pieces, too, so you can collect them all for a cohesive patio. $879.20

$1099 Grandin Road Shop Now

8% off Home Depot 5.7 ft. X 3.7 ft. Base Free Standing 2-Person Hammock Chair Hanging Egg Chair with Stand, Awning and Cushions, Gray For a romantic evening swing, try this two-person hammock chair that offers a UV-resistant polycarbonate canopy, a heavy-duty steel stand with spring hook and it supports up to 550 pounds of weight. Thick cushions in the seat, back and arms make for a comfortable lounge, too, and reviewers love the easy assembly. $352

$385.78 Home Depot Shop Now

Anthropologie Peacock Indoor/Outdoor Hanging Chair Harkening back to the classic design of vintage peacock chairs, this egg chair is a stunning way to draw attention in any room regardless of your preferred aesthetic. Reviewers rave about its beauty and quality construction, but warn about the piece's delicate nature, noting it's probably best for use with adults only and with care. $698 Anthropologie Shop Now

Standing egg chairs

If you plan to enjoy your morning coffee in your egg chair or just prefer less movement while trying to relax, opt for a stationary model with sturdy legs.

12% off Wayfair Wicker Egg Chair with Cushions The perfect budget option comes courtesy of Wayfair, thanks to this just-over-$200 model crafted from sturdy PE wicker with plushy, soft cushions. Despite its lower price point, this chair has a heavy-duty steel frame that can hold up to 450 pounds, plus it's resistant to water, UV rays and rust. The only downside? Some reviewers mention it involves a good bit of assembly, so keep that in mind if you're looking for something pre-assembled or easy to set up. $209.99

$239.99 Wayfair Shop Now

Home Depot Barton 40 in. W Oversized Wicker Egg Chair Patio Backyard Living Room Indoor/Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Beige Cushions This oversized egg chair is ideal for anyone who daydreams of curling up with a cat or two, a great book and a nice cocktail or coffee for an afternoon of relaxation and bliss. The footprint is larger than many other options you'll see here, which makes it great for larger rooms or patios. The weight limit is also a bit lighter at 280 pounds, but the polyethylene rattan material used in construction is durable, long-lasting and blends into nearly any design aesthetic. $304.16 Home Depot Shop Now

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Bellamy Round Wicker Outdoor Egg Chair, Beige A popular pick this year is easy to find via Walmart and offers a unique, contemporary silhouette that's rounder and roomier than the standard egg chair. Scotchgard-treated fabric and strong, weather-resistant wicker offers strength against the elements. The only downside is you'll need to order online, then go pick this chair up, but the ubiquity of Walmart stores around the country makes that a cinch. Just be sure to have plenty of room in your car -- assembly is minimal, so it comes in a large box. $297 Walmart Shop Now

