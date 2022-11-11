Meal kits can be a great way to take the stress out of dinner plans for your family during the week.
October 28, 2022
Not only are they convenient with their home delivery, but many of the ingredients are partially or fully prepared and measured out.
According to the U.S. Department of of Agriculture Food Plans, the average cost to feed a family of four -- with a moderate or liberal budget -- ranges from $1,200 to $1,500 a month.
And though inflation is cooling, the Consumer Price Index reports food prices are 10.9% higher than a year ago.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up meal kits that could help you spend less on groceries, and save time by cutting out time spent preparing food and grocery shopping.
Scroll down to check out the five top kits as well as some insight from tester reviews.
Best variety kit
Tester 1 review: "One of my biggest concerns as a working parent is making sure the kids have healthy foods for dinner, and that they don't end up eating the same stuff over and over again! I want them to try and appreciate new foods," the tester shared with "GMA".
The HelloFresh tester loved this kit because there were things she never thought to cook, as well as different dishes her kids had never tried and now love.
HelloFresh Meal Kit
Starts at $7.99 per meal •4-person meal plan
HelloFresh offers more than 30 weekly recipes, and you can choose from the over 70 seasonal items like lunches, apps, desserts and more.
Best value kit
Tester 2 review: "GMA's" tester found this kit helped her reset the way she thinks about dinner for her family, and taught her some simple yet delicious tricks to a fast and fresh meal.
Dinnerly Meal Kit
Starting at $5.29 per meal •4-person plan
Dinnerly is a no-fuss kit and that really saves you money in the end. Your recipe is on the site (you don't get a card, which is one savings are passed along to you) and it's not preciously packaged either. Dinnerly does breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between with recipes that are easy and delicious.
Best plant-based kit
Tester 3 review: "GMA's" tester, who is not a vegetarian, shared that "all of the produce was fresh and vibrant, and portioned out really well."
Purple Carrot Meal Kit
Starting at $11 per meal •4-person plan
This is great for people who don't eat meat or fish, or for those who do, but want to incorporate a more veggie-forward menu into their own homes.
Best customized kit
Tester 4 review: "GMA's" tester who was initially was ultimately impressed and is now a subscriber. The customization was key based on dietary needs and restrictions.
Hungryroot's Grocery & Recipe Delivery Service + Use code GMA40 for 40% off orders $99+
Starting at $70 •3 meals that serve two people
Hungryroot is a little bit of recipe discovery, a little bit of food planning and a little bit of grocery shopping -- and a lot of delicious convenience. Use the code GMA40 for 40% all orders. Valid until November 30.
Most convenient kit
Tester 5 review: "GMA's" tester really appreciated how clear everything was -- no guesswork in the prep of the meals really made for a seamless experience.
Home Chef Family Meal Kit
Starting at $7.99 per meal •Family Meals come in serving sizes of four or eight
Home Chef has ton of easy and convenient options, including the Oven-Ready Family Meals, which have pre-portioned ingredients that come inside an oven-safe tray so you can easily get dinner on the table and clean up is a breeze.