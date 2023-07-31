Adding a filter to your shower can be a quick and easy home upgrade.

"Water filters remove contaminants such as lead, chlorine and bacteria if they are in your water," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss told "Good Morning America."

"Water softeners remove minerals like calcium and magnesium from your water, which can be irritating if you have certain medical conditions like eczema or atopic dermatitis," Idriss added.

Editor's Picks

Whether you want to add a filter to your existing shower head or replace it altogether, we found picks starting at just $29.

Scroll down to shop by price point.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Under $50

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VOESH Vitamin C Shower Filter, Shower Aromatherapy, Water Purifier, Water Softener, Vegan Probiotics, Spa Shower Head
VOESH

VOESH Vitamin C Shower Filter, Shower Aromatherapy, Water Purifier, Water Softener, Vegan Probiotics, Spa Shower Head

Price: $29   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter
AquaBliss

AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter

Sale: $35.86 40% SavingsWalmart

Original: $59.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sprite SL2-CM Slim-Line 2 Universal Shower Filter, 1.5 pounds, Chrome
Sprite

Sprite SL2-CM Slim-Line 2 Universal Shower Filter, 1.5 pounds, Chrome

Sale: $22.98 29% SavingsAmazon

Original: $32.45
Shop Now

Under $100

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Berkey Inline Shower Filter With Easy-Replace Shower Filter Cartridge
Berkey

Berkey Inline Shower Filter With Easy-Replace Shower Filter Cartridge

Price: $60   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aquasana Shower Water Filter System Max Flow Rate w/ Adjustable Shower Head
Aquasana

Aquasana Shower Water Filter System Max Flow Rate w/ Adjustable Shower Head

Sale: $64.99 7% SavingsAmazon

Original: $69.99
Shop Now

Under $200

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
T3 Source Hand-Held Mineral Water Filter
T3

T3 Source Hand-Held Mineral Water Filter

Price: $150   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
T3 Source Showerhead | Adjustable Chrome Shower Head with Chlorine Filter
T3

T3 Source Showerhead | Adjustable Chrome Shower Head with Chlorine Filter

Price: $150   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Jolie Filtered Showerhead
Jolie

The Jolie Filtered Showerhead

Price: $165   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop Now