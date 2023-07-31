Adding a filter to your shower can be a quick and easy home upgrade.
"Water filters remove contaminants such as lead, chlorine and bacteria if they are in your water," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss told "Good Morning America."
"Water softeners remove minerals like calcium and magnesium from your water, which can be irritating if you have certain medical conditions like eczema or atopic dermatitis," Idriss added.
Whether you want to add a filter to your existing shower head or replace it altogether, we found picks starting at just $29.
