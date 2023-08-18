"Blackheads can be physically extracted from the skin with just the right amount of pressure around the follicle. When you hit it just right, the plug of keratin is pushed out of the skin. And as we all know, this can be a very gratifying exercise. But squeezing blackheads and pimples can sometimes backfire. Sometimes you think you are pushing the contents of the pore out, when in reality you have just pushed them further and deeper into the skin which can cause more inflammation and even scarring," Abdelmalek said.