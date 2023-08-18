We hear the word blackheads a lot when it comes to skin care. But what exactly are they and how can we get rid of them?

To answers all our questions, "Good Morning America" turned to dermatologist and ABC News contributor Dr. Mark Abdelmalek.

What is a blackhead?

"A blackhead is a clogged hair follicle or pore. The medical term for a blackhead is an 'open comedone.' Blackheads are an early step on the journey to a full blown acne spot. Blackheads look like small, dark, clogged pores on the skin," Abdelmalek said.

How do you prevent blackheads?

"The best way to treat blackheads is to prevent blackheads from forming in the first place," Abdelmalek said. "The most common way to do this is by using a topical medication called a retinoid. Retinoids work by preventing pores and follicles from becoming clogged."

Can you "remove" a blackhead?

"Blackheads can be physically extracted from the skin with just the right amount of pressure around the follicle. When you hit it just right, the plug of keratin is pushed out of the skin. And as we all know, this can be a very gratifying exercise. But squeezing blackheads and pimples can sometimes backfire. Sometimes you think you are pushing the contents of the pore out, when in reality you have just pushed them further and deeper into the skin which can cause more inflammation and even scarring," Abdelmalek said.

Editor's Picks

What type of tools are safe to use at home?

"The most common type of tool dermatologists use to remove blackheads is called a comedone extractor. These tools are metal and are designed to put downward pressure on the sides of the clogged pore so that the contents are pushed up and out of the skin. While it may be easy to get your hands on these tools, the ones your dermatologist will use are sterile and therefore safer," Abdelmalek said.

Want to treat your blackheads? Scroll down to shop our product picks.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Cream

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Good Molecules Gentle Retinol Cream
Good Molecules

Good Molecules Gentle Retinol Cream

Sale: $8 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16.12
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream
Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream

Price: $92   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Cleanser

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser, Salicylic Acid Acne Face Wash
Paula&#39;s Choice

Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser, Salicylic Acid Acne Face Wash

Price: $15   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Garnier Clean Scrub Blackhead Eliminating 5 Ounce (145ml) (2 Pack)
Garnier

Garnier Clean Scrub Blackhead Eliminating 5 Ounce (145ml) (2 Pack)

Price: $15.66   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Tools

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool
BeautyBio

BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool

Price: $199   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GUGUG Skin Scrubber Face Spatula, Skin Spatula Blackhead Remover with 4 Modes
GUGUG

GUGUG Skin Scrubber Face Spatula, Skin Spatula Blackhead Remover with 4 Modes

Sale: $15.99 42% SavingsAmazon

Original: $27.58
Shop Now

Masks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mario Badescu Pore Minimizer
Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Pore Minimizer

Price: $12   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Peace Out AHA Pore & Blackhead Exfoliator Multitasking Treatment Stick
Peace Out

Peace Out AHA Pore & Blackhead Exfoliator Multitasking Treatment Stick

Price: $24   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Murad Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Clay Mask with Salicylic Acid
Murad

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Clay Mask with Salicylic Acid

Price: $44   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bliss Blackhead Breakdown - 1 Oz - Blackhead Purifying Stick
Bliss

Bliss Blackhead Breakdown - 1 Oz - Blackhead Purifying Stick

Price: $14.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now