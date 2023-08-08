It's National Pickleball Day and we're celebrating in style!
Whether you're an avid pickleball player or are interested in becoming one, now's the perfect time to shop all of the sport's essentials.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has rounded up all of the must-haves, from a sleek and sporty Spanx exercise dress to pickleball sneakers, pickleball paddles, bags and more.
Pickleball dress
Bergamotto calls this exercise dress sleek, sporty and stylish. Plus, it's built with a smoothing bodysuit and Booty Boost fabric technology.
"With a flattering square neckline, and super useful pockets, this sculpting dress will have you ready to hit the pickleball courts with the most stylish asset of all: confidence!" she said.
Spanx The Get Moving Square Neck Tank Dress, 30.5"
Price: $128 • From: Spanx
Pickleball sneakers
"Designed with an enhanced grip -- thanks to the Goodyear rubber outsole -- the Skechers Viper Court sneakers are lightweight and responsive. Plus, the insoles are removable, allowing for unprecedented comfort and support," Bergamotto said.
Skechers Women's Viper Court - Pickleball
Price: $95 • From: Skechers
Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit: Viper Court - Pickleball
Price: $95 • From: Skechers
Pickleball paddles
These top-selling paddles on Amazon are great for beginners or pros, according to Bergamotto. "Boasting the USAPA's approval for tournament use, these are made with a graphite honeycomb core to increase strength while remaining super lightweight," she said.
niupipo Pickleball Paddle
Price: $45.49 • From: Amazon
Pickleball balls
"You can't play pickleball without the pickleball," Bergamotto said. "Dent-resistant and long-lasting, these top-selling balls from Franklin are USA Pickleball-approved and are the official ball for both the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships and USA Pickleball!"
Pickleball bags
"You want to keep your load light on the pickleball court and only tote the basics," Bergamotto said. "This sleek carryall has space for six pickleball paddles, a ball pouch, and a cell phone pocket!"
Pickleball backyard set
"Though there are about 38,000 pickleball courts in the country, there's nothing more convenient than bringing the game right to your own home!" Bergamotto said.
This set includes four paddles, four pickleballs, line chalk and a rules and strategy guide. Plus, it's on sale for National Pickleball Day!