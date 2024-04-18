Being fashionably fierce after 50 is exciting, liberating, and best of all attainable.
Through the years, designers have become more inclusive in recognizing and representing women age 50 and above throughout their collections. This change has been seen and celebrated everywhere from the runways to social media.
Designer Batsheva stacked one of her recent shows with all women over 40 — including 55-year-old actress Molly Ringwald.
Music icon Diana Ross also became one of the newest faces of Saint Laurent at 79-years-old.
"I think the idea that you know you turn 50, and suddenly, you know, you're gonna turn in your fashion card and write off into the style sunset, and never wear anything that expresses your taste or style again, is just, you know, that is patently not true," journalist and The Meteor co-founder Cindi Leive told "Good Morning America."
She added, "Designers are embracing and celebrating the women who are actually buying their clothes, which is exactly as it should be.
Whether you are looking to get on trend or upgrade your existing wardrobe, there are stylish picks that work for people of all ages — and every budget.
To further prove it, "GMA" tapped Gretta Monahan to highlight three current fashion trends that are awesome to wear at any age.
She also broke down how to style each. Keep scrolling to see and shop some of Monahan's highly recommended pieces.
Look #1
Younger generations love cargo pants and crochet tops. Monahan believes that anyone can embrace these trends.
To give it a more modern spin, she advised that it's best to look for elements such as higher waists, tapered legs, and pockets that hit at the knee as opposed to the thigh to avoid adding bulk to the hip area.
Also, for crochet tops, it's best to look for more tightly knit crochet styles that aren't as see-through.
Look #2
If you're wondering how to rock a romper at any age, Monahan recommends not to shy away from prints and patterns. Plus, florals are everywhere for spring.
Stylist tip: Choose a darker background for a fierce moody elevated look. Light backgrounds will give you a more relaxed casual weekend vibe.
Look #3
Shine on when you look for pants that have a relaxed leg. This allows the fabric to be a bit more forgiving, according to Monahan.
She also advised to tuck in or knot long shirt at the wait to highlight your shape — which can be more flattering.
