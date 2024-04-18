Being fashionably fierce after 50 is exciting, liberating, and best of all attainable.

Through the years, designers have become more inclusive in recognizing and representing women age 50 and above throughout their collections. This change has been seen and celebrated everywhere from the runways to social media.

Designer Batsheva stacked one of her recent shows with all women over 40 — including 55-year-old actress Molly Ringwald.

Music icon Diana Ross also became one of the newest faces of Saint Laurent at 79-years-old.

"I think the idea that you know you turn 50, and suddenly, you know, you're gonna turn in your fashion card and write off into the style sunset, and never wear anything that expresses your taste or style again, is just, you know, that is patently not true," journalist and The Meteor co-founder Cindi Leive told "Good Morning America."

She added, "Designers are embracing and celebrating the women who are actually buying their clothes, which is exactly as it should be.

Whether you are looking to get on trend or upgrade your existing wardrobe, there are stylish picks that work for people of all ages — and every budget.

To further prove it, "GMA" tapped Gretta Monahan to highlight three current fashion trends that are awesome to wear at any age.

She also broke down how to style each. Keep scrolling to see and shop some of Monahan's highly recommended pieces.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Look #1

Younger generations love cargo pants and crochet tops. Monahan believes that anyone can embrace these trends.

To give it a more modern spin, she advised that it's best to look for elements such as higher waists, tapered legs, and pockets that hit at the knee as opposed to the thigh to avoid adding bulk to the hip area.

Also, for crochet tops, it's best to look for more tightly knit crochet styles that aren't as see-through.

Crochet tops

Gap Crochet Sweater $49.95 Gap Shop Now

Banana Republic JANIE COTTON SWEATER TANK $90 Banana Republic Shop Now

Mango Crochet sweater with openwork details $59.99 Mango Shop Now

Mango Knitted jumper with openwork details $99.99 Mango Shop Now

Cargo pants

30% off Walmart Free Assembly Women’s Cargo Pants, 27” Inseam, Sizes XS-XXXL $18.20

$26 Walmart Shop Now

Shoes

Anthropologie Silent D Sporty Mary Jane Flats $140 Anthropologie Shop Now

Macy's ECCO Women's Soft 7 LX Slip-On Sneakers $175 Macy's Shop Now

Steve Madden Brinn Black Leather $99.95 Steve Madden Shop Now

Amazon Style & Co. Womens Emmaa Faux Leather Thong Flat Sandals $9.59 Amazon Shop Now

Jacket

Old Navy Crop Utility Jacket $49.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Look #2

If you're wondering how to rock a romper at any age, Monahan recommends not to shy away from prints and patterns. Plus, florals are everywhere for spring.

Stylist tip: Choose a darker background for a fierce moody elevated look. Light backgrounds will give you a more relaxed casual weekend vibe.

Rompers

Tanya Taylor Short Sleeve Skye Romper $445 Tanya Taylor Shop Now

Shoes

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Lavish Premium Leather Mary jane ballet flats in leopard $99.99 ASOS Shop Now

Amazon Steve Madden womens Hadyn $54.78 Amazon Shop Now

Macy's STEVE MADDEN Women's Hadyn Slide Sandals $59 Macy's Shop Now

30% off Macy's DV DOLCE VITA Women's Geeya Raffia Criss Cross Strap Flat Slide Sandals $31.50

$45 Macy's Shop Now

Look #3

Shine on when you look for pants that have a relaxed leg. This allows the fabric to be a bit more forgiving, according to Monahan.

She also advised to tuck in or knot long shirt at the wait to highlight your shape — which can be more flattering.

White button-down shirt

Target Women's Tunic Long Sleeve Collared Button-Down Shirt - Universal Thread™ $28 Target Shop Now

Old Navy Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt $26.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Express Slim Portofino Shirt $30 Express Shop Now

Pants

Walmart Scoop Women’s Wide Leg Satin Pants, Sizes XS-XXL $24 Walmart Shop Now

Shoes

33% off Zappos Clarks Kataleyna Step $63.06

$95 Zappos Shop Now

30% off Zappos Franco Sarto Khloe Pointed Toe Slingback Kitten Heel $87.50

$125 Zappos Shop Now

Zappos Sam Edelman Bianka Sling $140 Zappos Shop Now

Purse