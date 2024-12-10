The holidays are the perfect time to show your loved ones how much you care with thoughtful and unique gifts matching their personalities and lifestyles.
From cozy comforts to cutting-edge tech, we've rounded up gifts for every person on your list.
Whether they're always on the go, love hosting friends or want to relax at home, these curated picks will help you find something special to make their season bright.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
For the person on the move
You can give the gift of staying warm and dry with this water-resistant, insulated jacket designed for ultimate comfort and durability.
Long Puffer Jacket for Women,2024 Thickened Winter Coat Hooded with Deep Pockets, Ladies Warm Winter Jacket
- $67.95
- Amazon
For the men in your life
At Sephora, there is a luxurious fragrance set featuring 11 scents and a redeemable full-size bottle certificate, making this a versatile pick for any man.
For the tweens and teens
This pocket-sized, easy-to-use camera delivers high-quality photos and videos, perfect for capturing memories or completing creative school projects.
For the homebody
Are you searching for the gift of cozy? This double-layered fleece and sherpa wearable blanket is as practical as it is cozy.
THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Size Fits All
- $49.99
- $54.99
- Amazon
For the life of the party
You can effortlessly create professional-quality cocktails at home with this innovative machine for the host or hostess on your list.
For the home cook
This grill is elevated with an AI-powered wood pellet smoker that crafts recipes, automates cooking and is said to deliver unmatched wood-fired flavor with ease.
Brisk It Origin 580 A.I. Powered and WiFi Grill
- $699.99
- $849.99
- Briskit Grills