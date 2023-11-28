Tory Johnson has exclusive digital deals on beauty for everyone on your list!

Deals start as low as $3.25 and are up to 51% off, letting you shop products like HydraAromatherapy bath and body care, Eve Lom skin care, DermaWand anti-aging skin care wands and more.

Keep reading to find more!

50% off HydraAromatherapy HydraAromatherapy: Bath & Body Care $3.25 - $14

$6.50 - $28 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

HydraAromatherapy Transform an ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether looking for a boost of energy or to wind down, hydraAromatherapy uses pure essential oils to elevate the everyday. Activated by water and humidity, the ShowerBurst tablet releases pure essential oils for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Rinse Bath & Body Rinse Bath & Body: Bath & Body Products $3.75 - $14.25

$7.50 - $28.50 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Rinse Bath & Body Perfect as stocking stuffers, Rinse features natural bath and body products that all skin will love. All of the products are travel-friendly, easy to use and great for an active or busy lifestyle. Made in America, many of Rinse's products feature squalane oil, which is a skin-loving oil derived from the olive, and is great for all skin types and even skin that needs some extra TLC. Choose from a variety of lip balm sets, skin sticks, soaps, body lotions, and Body Bliss Oil, which is a light, moisturizing oil that leaves an amazing glow on skin. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65. Shop Now

50% off Eve Lom Eve Lom: Skin Care $12 - $92.50

$24 - $185 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Eve Lom Eve Lom draws on decades of skin care expertise to craft luxurious, multi-sensorial products made from spa-grade botanical ingredients. This assortment includes The Original Eve Lom Cleanser: Eve Lom's cult-favorite cleanser has been the secret of facialists around the globe for over 35 years. One editor at VOGUE claims it is "probably the best cleanser in the world." This multitasking 5-in-1 powerhouse removes makeup, cleanses, tones, exfoliates and hydrates skin. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Ahava Ahava: Skin & Body Care $12 - $51.50

$24 - $103 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Ahava From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60, except to Hawaii and Puerto Rico where shipping is $25. Shop Now

50% to 51% off Mavala Switzerland Mavala Switzerland: Nail & Hand Care $4 - $34

$8 - $70 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Mavala Switzerland Maintain beautiful nails with Mavala. Mavala Switzerland merges nature with science to create many of its proprietary products while only using the finest ingredients available in the world. Choose from a variety of mini nail polishes and chic holiday sets. This assortment also includes hand care, skin care, and lip balms. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $30. Shop Now

50% off Dermwand DermaWand: Anti-aging Skin Care Wands $65 to $120 + Free Shipping

$130 - $240 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Dermwand For the beauty lover on your list! Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin tone and texture with the DermaWand anti-aging skin care system. This non-invasive system harnesses the same process found at skin care clinics, but in a compact size for effortless home use. The handheld device employs radio frequency technology, but with a lower frequency and amplitude, for daily home use. Choose between the classic or the DermaWand Pro, which delivers the same results as the original but with 50% more power. Limit four per order. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Butter & Me Butter & Me: Lip & Body Care $4 - $14

$8 - $28 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Butter & Me Made in America, Butter & Me is revolutionizing bath routines with exceptional body care products crafted from top-tier, natural ingredients for an unforgettable sensory experience. It unites butter-loving eco-warriors with its zero-waste packaging, creating a future where every package gets a second chance and plastic is a thing of the past. These unique, solidly shaped products not only add a fun element but also ensure easy travel. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it, and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing and non-greasy, formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. Plus, you can nourish your lips with the ultra-moisturizing Butter Spread Lip Balms. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes $8

$16 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Herban Essentials Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials’ essential oil towelettes are made with the highest quality, pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable — toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh anywhere. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Bride Brite Bride Brite: Teeth Whitening Kits $75 - $95

$150 - $190 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Bride Brite For a whiter smile without sensitivity, Briten, Bride Brite and Groom Glow are it! The proprietary formula is made with a desensitizing agent -- that means no sensitivity or discomfort with the dentist-designed and enamel-safe professional-grade at-home teeth whitening kits. The advanced teeth whitening kits feature three brush-on whitening pens, one desensitizing gel and a wireless LED mouthpiece. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Basq NYC Basq NYC: Skin Care $9 - $39

$18 - $78 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

Basq NYC Basq NYC offers targeted skin care treatments that blend clinically proven ingredients, powerful antioxidants and soothing botanicals to tone, strengthen and nourish skin from the inside out. Every basq product is clinically tested for zero skin allergy, and free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates and artificial colors. There are more than 10 options to choose from, including Cucumber Tea Eye Gel, Clear Skin Botanical Face Cleanser, Citrus Sugar Body Scrub and Stretch Mark Butter.. Limit five per order. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off SwirlyCurly SwirlyCurly: Hair Care $10 - $49.50

$20 - $99 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

SwirlyCurly Treat hair to gentle, nourishing moisture for more defined curls -- with a fabulous scent, too! SWIRLYCURLY’s line of Mango Moringa products harness the natural power of mango butter and moringa oil to infuse nourishing moisture into the hair shaft. These all-natural products work together to make natural hair routine easy and effective. Choose from singles or the entire set of four, plus hair accessories from hair ties and scrunchies to bonnets and headbands. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now