The premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Strange World" is just days away.

The action-packed movie features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, Jaboukie Young-White, and Lucy Liu. According to the movie's synopsis, the film focuses on "a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures."

Gyllenhaal, Quaid and other cast members gave "Good Morning America" an exclusive first look at some of the new merch being rolled out ahead of the movie's premiere, which include an adorable Splat plush.

You can shop the products below to get ready for the movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 23.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Strange World Strange World Splat Plush Price: $22.99 • From: Strange World Shop Now Christened by Ethan Clade, a member of the Clade family of explorers who embark on an incredible journey to the treacherous land, Splat is one of the weird inhabitants of Disney's "Strange World." Now you can bring one of the colorful creatures home in the form of this sparkly blue Splat plush.

Strange World Strange World Mini Figures Multipack Price: $24.97 • From: Strange World Shop Now Get ready for an epic journey with the NEW Disney Strange World figure collector set! Bring the theatrical home and recreate scenes from the movie with this unique 8-character collector set.

Strange World Strange World Ethan and Skiff Vehicle with Figure Price: $15.99 • From: Strange World Shop Now Experience the thrill of exploring strange new worlds with Ethan Clade and his skiff vehicle! Perfectly designed based on the movie, take your 2.5” inch Ethan figure and his 6” inch skiff vehicle on endless adventures of fun racing through your own new stories.

Strange World Strange World Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw Price: $19.99 • From: Strange World Shop Now Quench your thirst for adventure with this stainless steel water bottle inspired by Disney's "Strange World." Searcher and Jaeger Clade are featured on the colorful artwork, which shows the fantastical land and creatures discovered by the intrepid family.

Strange World Strange World Splat T-Shirt for Kids Price: $19.99 • From: Strange World Shop Now Hang in there with Splat, as seen in Disney's "Strange World," in this jersey knit tee direct from Avalonia.

Strange World Strange World Avalonia Geographic Society Pullover Hoodie for Adults Price: $44.99 • From: Strange World Shop Now Display your membership in the Avalonia Geographic Society with this collegiate pullover hoodie featuring the official seal as seen in Disney's "Strange World." It includes the society's intrepid motto: ''Venture beyond!''

