Known for her no-holds-barred personality, Lauryn Bosstick, has been breaking barriers in both the podcast and beauty industry for the last decade.

With more than 150 million downloads, her podcast, "The Skinny Confidential," has hosted some polarizing interviews with guests from Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger to Priyanka Chopra and more.

As a serial entrepreneur, Bosstick shared advice with "Good Morning America" on breaking through an oversaturated industry.

"If you are inspired to be an entrepreneur, I think its really important to find white space where no other creator is and from there, figure out your unique point of view," Bosstick said. "I like to think about the things I loved as a child and what makes you -- you. Nowadays, with the internet, you can really tap into who you are and that's celebrated."

Not only is Bosstick a business owner and podcaster, she is also a busy mom of two littles -- Zaza and Townes Bosstick.

"I do my best daily but I am not trying to be a perfectionist when it comes to being a mom," Bosstick continued. "Balance is hard -- I try to passively multitask and habit stack to get everything done in a day."

From mommy must-haves to skin care and beauty tools Bosstick can't live without, "GMA" rounded up some of her pick for this weeks Friday Favorites.

Check them out!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Skin care and beauty picks

"People work their body out all the time but they don't work out their face. I have to manipulate my face with an ice roller or gua sha daily to sculpt and tone my facial muscles."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation Price: $48 • From: Sephora Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mom must-haves

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Serenity Kids 6+ Months Grain Free Puffs Toddler & Baby Snack Price: $41.93 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart Foldable Twin Baby Double Stroller Price : $159.99 • 27% Savings Walmart Original: $222 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Tiger Balm Sport Rub Pain Relieving Ointment Price: $12.29 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK