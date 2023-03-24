Known for her no-holds-barred personality, Lauryn Bosstick, has been breaking barriers in both the podcast and beauty industry for the last decade.

With more than 150 million downloads, her podcast, "The Skinny Confidential," has hosted some polarizing interviews with guests from Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger to Priyanka Chopra and more.

As a serial entrepreneur, Bosstick shared advice with "Good Morning America" on breaking through an oversaturated industry.

"If you are inspired to be an entrepreneur, I think its really important to find white space where no other creator is and from there, figure out your unique point of view," Bosstick said. "I like to think about the things I loved as a child and what makes you -- you. Nowadays, with the internet, you can really tap into who you are and that's celebrated."

Not only is Bosstick a business owner and podcaster, she is also a busy mom of two littles -- Zaza and Townes Bosstick.

"I do my best daily but I am not trying to be a perfectionist when it comes to being a mom," Bosstick continued. "Balance is hard -- I try to passively multitask and habit stack to get everything done in a day."

From mommy must-haves to skin care and beauty tools Bosstick can't live without, "GMA" rounded up some of her pick for this weeks Friday Favorites.

Check them out!

Skin care and beauty picks

"People work their body out all the time but they don't work out their face. I have to manipulate my face with an ice roller or gua sha daily to sculpt and tone my facial muscles."

PINK BALLS FACE MASSAGER
Skinny Confidential

Price: $99   From: Skinny Confidential

HOT MESS ICE ROLLER
Skinny Confidential

Price: $69   From: Skinny Confidential

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil
Sephora

Price: $32   From: Sephora

ICE QUEEN FACE OIL
Skinny Confidential

Price: $46   From: Skinny Confidential

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Sephora

Price: $48   From: Sephora

Droplette Micro-Infuser Device
Amazon

Price: $225   From: Amazon

BOUGIE DRIVING GLOVES
Skinny Confidential

Price: $35   From: Skinny Confidential

Foldable Mini Trampoline
Amazon

Price: $129.99   From: Amazon

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
Dermstore

Price: $182   From: Dermstore

Mom must-haves

Serenity Kids 6+ Months Grain Free Puffs Toddler &#38; Baby Snack
Amazon

Price: $41.93   From: Amazon

Foldable Twin Baby Double Stroller
Walmart

Price: $159.99 27% SavingsWalmart

Original: $222
BEEKEEPER&#39;S NATURALS Propolis Throat Spray
Amazon

Price: $13.95   From: Amazon

Softy Straws
Amazon

Price: $13.99   From: Amazon

The Bed Sheet Tucker
Amazon

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil
Amazon

Price: $49.30   From: Amazon

Tiger Balm Sport Rub Pain Relieving Ointment
Amazon

Price: $12.29   From: Amazon

GOODONYA Hydrate Organic Electrolyte Powder
Amazon

Price: $44.10   From: Amazon

Bamboo Baby Washcloths
Amazon

Price: $13.47   From: Amazon

