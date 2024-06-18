Millie Bobby Brown's fashion brand is officially available on Amazon.
The launch includes 60 pieces from florence by mills fashion, which launched earlier this year.
"Fashion should be inclusive and accessible to all, which is why I am so thrilled that florence by mills fashion is officially available on Amazon," Brown said in a press release.
Pieces from Brown's line start at $9.95 and include cozy apparel like sweat shorts.
"I can’t wait for even more people to experience the instant joy and confidence that florence by mills fashion brings," Brown added.
