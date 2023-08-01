There's still time to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Don't miss out on deals from brands like UGG, Our Place, Barefoot Dreams, NARS, Dyson, Sorel, Coravin and more.

For example, take 33% off Coravin's Timeless Six Plus Wine Preservation System or 36% off Dolce Vita's Zina sneakers for women. You can also find deals on Our Place's beloved Always Pan, UGG's plush throw blanket and Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic socks.

Whether you're shopping for something you need now or something you know you'll want later, continue below to find in-stock items that are still on sale.

UGG Coastline Plush Throw Blanket
UGG Coastline Plush Throw Blanket

Original: $98
BLANKNYC Franklin High Waist Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
BLANKNYC Franklin High Waist Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

Original: $128
Dolce Vita Zina Sneaker (Women)
Dolce Vita Zina Sneaker (Women)

Original: $125
Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks
Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks

Original: $30
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

Original: $150
Editor's Picks

NARS Blush Duo ($64 Value)
NARS Blush Duo ($64 Value)

Original: $64
Benefit Cosmetics BIG Brow Haul Set ($67 Value)
Benefit Cosmetics BIG Brow Haul Set ($67 Value)

Original: $67
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Original: $139
Quay Australia It&#39;s My Way 53mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Original: $65
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Original: $599.99
Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneaker (Women)
Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneaker (Women)

Original: $135
NUNA PIPA urbn + TRVL Stroller &#38; Car Seat Travel System
NUNA PIPA urbn + TRVL Stroller & Car Seat Travel System

Original: $900
MAXI-COSI Iora Bedside Bassinet
MAXI-COSI Iora Bedside Bassinet

Original: $269.99
Coravin Timeless Six Plus Wine Preservation System
Coravin Timeless Six Plus Wine Preservation System

Original: $349
