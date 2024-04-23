Who better to advise on what to shop for mom this year than a fellow mom and fashion director for one of the most trusted brands in fashion retail?

Marissa Galante Frank, a mom of two and Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's, helped curate the ultimate Mother's Day shopping list for "GMA."

Whether you are shopping for the mother figure in your life or maybe for your best friend celebrating her first Mother's Day, putting thought and effort into your gift will make the occasion feel even more thought out and special.

"Moms spend so much time listening and trying to understand everyone else. I've found that the best gifts aren't necessarily the grandest gestures but the little things that make you (or your mom) feel understood, listened to and valued," Frank told "Good Morning America."

If the woman you are shopping for loves fashion trends, Frank suggests sticking to a timeless piece of fashion that can be styled in many different ways like the cashmere travel wrap scarf below. Or if you want to go with a more personalized touch a piece of jewelry that is tied to their children is thoughtful and unique.

"After I had my second child, I received a pendant that was an emerald surrounded by diamonds on a gold coin. These are both of my children's birthstones and I wear this charm almost every day because not only is it a beautiful charm but it also reminds me of what I value most in life – my family," Frank added.

Shop a curated list below of no-fail gift ideas for the fashion and beauty-loving mom in your life and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Marissa's top picks to shop:

"One of my favorite picks is always a lightweight cashmere wrap, a great gift for every type of mom. This can be used on a plane as a blanket, worn as a wrap for an outdoor wedding or used as a scarf in the fall," she said.

50% off Bloomingdales C by Bloomingdale's Cashmere Cashmere Travel Wrap - 100% Exclusive $99

$198 Bloomingdales Shop Now

"The bugaboo donkey is luxury strolling at its finest. It can be converted to a double stroller and is one of the best options for moms like me who have a baby and toddler because the kids can face each other while strolling. This gift will help to elevate any new mom's everyday routine!" she said.

Bloomingdales Bugaboo Donkey 5 Duo Extension Complete $360 Bloomingdales Shop Now

"You should think about the upcoming season and what your mom might need in her wardrobe, all the while keeping in mind her style. A beach bag is always a great gift because it can be both functional and fashionable," she said.

Bloomingdales AQUA Crystal Raffia Tote - 100% Exclusive $118 Bloomingdales Shop Now

"My mom is constantly helping me with my kids and I am so grateful. A pair of comfortable sneakers is key – especially when keeping up with toddlers!" she said.

Bloomingdales On Women's Cloudmonster Lace Up Running Sneakers $169.99 Bloomingdales Shop Now

"A good lip balm is something you can never have enough of. La Mer's luxurious products are a favorite across generations, and at under $100, this a great gift for any mom on your list," she said.

Bloomingdales La Mer The Lip Balm $80 Bloomingdales Shop Now

"This sandal is comfortable, waterproof and comes in a variety of fun colors -- summer essential!" she said.

Bloomingdales Birkenstock Women's Arizona EVA Essentials Slide Sandals $49.95 Bloomingdales Shop Now

More "GMA" picks to shop:

Pandora Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet $70 Pandora Shop Now

Nordstrom CHANEL N°5 Eau de Parfum Set A classic gift for mom. This Chanel N°5 set features an eau de parfum spray and a purse spray. $219 Nordstrom Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Cozy Tea Bookmark $20 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Amazon Base Roots Spiral Planter $21.99 Amazon Shop Now

Pandora Double Heart Split Dangle Charm $60 Pandora Shop Now

Nordstrom David Yurman X Crossover Band Ring in Sterling Silver with 18K Yellow Gold, 6mm $295 to $350 Nordstrom Shop Now

Etsy Personalized Wooden Recipe Book by Makety $20.80 to $87.60 Etsy Shop Now

Papier Wildflower Notebook & Notecard Set $69 Papier Shop Now

BaubleBar Love You Berry Much Earrings $32 BaubleBar Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Rooms of Their Own: Where Great Writers Write $26 Uncommon Goods Shop Now