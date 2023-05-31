Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here!

That means discounts across multiple categories, from women's apparel and accessories to home goods, beauty products and more. Plus, there are plenty of on-sale picks for men that double as great Father's Day gifts.

Discounted brands include Topshop, SKIMS, Billabong, Tory Burch, Le Creuset, Steve Madden, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and much more.

Check out our picks below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apparel

Topshop Blue Tonic Vest
Nordstrom

Topshop Blue Tonic Vest

Price: $63.50 (19% Savings)
Original: $79

Original: $79
Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress
Nordstrom

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Price: $31.85 (35% Savings)
Original: $49

Original: $49
Topshop Liquid Look Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom

Topshop Liquid Look Maxi Skirt

Price: $52 (20% Savings)
Original: $65

Original: $65
JOE&#39;S The Molly High Waist Flare Jeans
Nordstrom

JOE'S The Molly High Waist Flare Jeans

Price: $130.80 (40% Savings)
Original: $218

Original: $218
Billabong Rebel Heart Floral Midi Sundress
Nordstrom

Billabong Rebel Heart Floral Midi Sundress

Price: $45.47 (34% Savings)
Original: $69.95

Original: $69.95
Free People Lakeside Ruched Open Back Dress
Nordstrom

Free People Lakeside Ruched Open Back Dress

Price: $83.20 (35% Savings)
Original: $128

Original: $128
SKIMS Crewneck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Crewneck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Price: $40.80 (40% Savings)
Original: $68

Original: $68
Editor's Picks

Accessories

Steve Madden Harlene Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Harlene Slide Sandal

Price: $47.98 (39% Savings)
Original: $79.95

Original: $79.95
Dolce Vita Nitro Sandal
Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Nitro Sandal

Price: $60 (40% Savings)
Original: $100

Original: $100
Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal

Price: $83.90 (30% Savings)
Original: $120

Original: $120
Steve Madden Eydie Ballet Flat
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Eydie Ballet Flat

Price: $53.96 (40% Savings)
Original: $89.95

Original: $89.95
Tory Burch Perry Mini N/S Crossbody Tote
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Perry Mini N/S Crossbody Tote

Price: $208.60 (30% Savings)
Original: $298

Original: $298
Father's Day gifts

Nordstrom Dino Penny Loafer
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dino Penny Loafer

Price: $69.99 (29% Savings)
Original: $99.95

Original: $99.95
Goodlife Tri-Blend Scallop Crew T-Shirt
Nordstrom

Goodlife Tri-Blend Scallop Crew T-Shirt

Price: $42 (30% Savings)
Original: $60

Original: $60
BOSS Jott Leather Belt
Nordstrom

BOSS Jott Leather Belt

Price: $42 (40% Savings)
Original: $70

Original: $70
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag
Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag

Price: $70 (30% Savings)
Original: $100

Original: $100
CEYLON Facial Moisturizer
Nordstrom

CEYLON Facial Moisturizer

Price: $19.50 (35% Savings)
Original: $30

Original: $30
Jack Black Two for the Road Set
Nordstrom

Jack Black Two for the Road Set

Price: $11.40 (40% Savings)
Original: $19

Original: $19
Kids

Tucker + Tate Kids&#39; Assorted 3-Pack Lettuce Edge Quarter Crew Socks
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 3-Pack Lettuce Edge Quarter Crew Socks

Price: $6.75 (55% Savings)
Original: $15

Original: $15
Converse Kids&#39; Chuck Taylor All Star 1V Hi High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom

Converse Kids' Chuck Taylor All Star 1V Hi High Top Sneaker

Price: $24.28 (46% Savings)
Original: $45

Original: $45
Tucker + Tate Kids&#39; Print Sundress
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids' Print Sundress

Price: $24.99 (34% Savings)
Original: $38

Original: $38
Nordstrom Kids&#39; Embroidered Mesh Dress
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kids' Embroidered Mesh Dress

Price: $34.80 (40% Savings)
Original: $58

Original: $58
Zella Kids&#39; To Go Full-Zip Track Jacket
Nordstrom

Zella Kids' To Go Full-Zip Track Jacket

Price: $20.25 (55% Savings)
Original: $45

Original: $45
Nordstrom Gingham Check Button-Down Cotton Romper
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Gingham Check Button-Down Cotton Romper

Price: $27.30 (30% Savings)
Original: $39

Original: $39
Home

GOOP Set of 2 Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans
Nordstrom

GOOP Set of 2 Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans

Price: $71.99 (40% Savings)
Original: $119.99

Original: $119.99
Greenpan Venice Pro 12-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Wok &#38; Glass Lid
Nordstrom

Greenpan Venice Pro 12-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Wok & Glass Lid

Price: $149.99 (30% Savings)
Original: $214.99

Original: $214.99
Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

Price: $179.99 (37% Savings)
Original: $290

Original: $290
Casper Mid Loft Hybrid Pillow
Nordstrom

Casper Mid Loft Hybrid Pillow

Price: $79.20 (20% Savings)
Original: $99

Original: $99
Le Creuset Set of 3 Stainless Steel Nested Mixing Bowls
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Set of 3 Stainless Steel Nested Mixing Bowls

Price: $83.99 (30% Savings)
Original: $120

Original: $120
Pillivuyt Mehun Set of 2 3-Ounce Milk Jugs
Nordstrom

Pillivuyt Mehun Set of 2 3-Ounce Milk Jugs

Price: $33 (25% Savings)
Original: $44

Original: $44
Beauty

MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipstick
Nordstrom

MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipstick

Price: $16.20 (40% Savings)
Original: $27

Original: $27
MAC Cosmetics Richard Quinn Collection Limited Edition Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter Powder
Nordstrom

MAC Cosmetics Richard Quinn Collection Limited Edition Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter Powder

Price: $26.40 (40% Savings)
Original: $44

Original: $44
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment
Nordstrom

Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment

Price: $77 (30% Savings)
Original: $110

Original: $110
Wander Beauty Dualist Matte &#38; Illuminating Concealer
Nordstrom

Wander Beauty Dualist Matte & Illuminating Concealer

Price: $21 (30% Savings)
Original: $30

Original: $30
Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Setting Powder
Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Setting Powder

Price: $32.20 (29% Savings)
Original: $46

Original: $46
