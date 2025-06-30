Outdoor workouts can be great for your mental and physical health, but summer heat can make it difficult to stay cool when temperatures soar.
Luckily, there's plenty of wearable fitness gear on the market to help you wick away sweat to stay dry and cool, and fitness expert and personal trainer Ciara Lucas has offered up her favorites picks for "GMA" viewers.
Below, find hats, shirts, rompers and more designed to be worn during your sweatiest workouts. Read on to shop!
Workout hat
Opt for a hat built specifically made to accommodate a ponytail to keep your hair off your neck during an outdoor run or hike.
"It comes in fun, bright colors and has a wide back, adjustable opening to fit a high ponytail and provide airflow," Lucas told us. "I love it as a way to keep my hair off my neck when I'm running. Plus, the fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying."
Moisture-wicking shirt
Reduce sweat with a top that pulls moisture away from the body, like this option from Vuori
"Not only is it moisture-wicking for those outdoor sweat sessions," Lucas points out, "this fabric is also anti-odor and the style is super cute with a high neck and slight crop. It also comes in Tall sizes for those with longer torsos."
Sports bras
Lucas says of her top pick for a sports bra:
"This is an Outdoor Voices sports bra in their signature CoolForm fabric, which is a high performance, soft fabric designed to handle heat and unrestricted movement. The cooling technology won’t wash out or wear off. It has an adjustable clasp for an easy on/off, which is always a huge help."
Running shoes
Opt for a supportive shoe with plenty of airflow to keep sweaty feet at bay.
"This running shoe is great for beginners, to use as a walking shoe for your regular errands, or for longer distance runners," Lucas explained. "It has a really nice cushion but remains really lightweight, and the shoe is designed to include targeted ventilation."
Matching workout sets
"Who doesn’t love a matching set to keep them looking cute during their workout?" Lucas points out about this cheerful two-piece set from Beyond Yoga. "I love the buttery soft material Beyond Yoga is known for. This set comes in tons of fun, bright colors perfect for summer. The leggings are high waisted and the top is cropped with a built in bra. This set is a bit more of an investment but the quality is there and it will last."
lululemon romper
"Designed specifically for running, it has a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric and a built-in liner for coverage. It also has pockets to keep your keys and whatever you need while you’re out for a run," Lucas tells "GMA", pointing out the fun lace detailing and three color options.
Biker shorts
"When it gets really hot out there," says Lucas, "I am reaching for the least amount of fabric possible, which is a biker short. We found these on Amazon and they have a super soft, sweat-wicking fabric. I love a high waist to pair with that tank top, and these have some compression which means you can be confident they hold you in."
CRZ YOGA Women's Naked Feeling Biker Shorts with Pockets 6'' - High Waisted Yoga Gym Workout Spandex
- $20
- Amazon