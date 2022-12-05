In case you missed out on Black Friday clothing deals, Revolve has you covered.

The fashion retailer has rolled out a very special holiday sale with hot deals on clothing, shoes, beauty, accessories and more.

Starting today, you can enjoy 15% off sitewide on just about everything when you use code REVOLVEHOLIDAY15. More sales will be announced as well throughout the week and through Dec. 9.

Whether you are looking for the perfect New Year's Eve look, ready to cash in on a new pair of winter boots, or still need to snag some gifts for your loved ones, now is the time -- but hurry, these sales won't be around forever.

Below, check out some bestsellers to add to your shopping cart now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Clothing

Sweetheart Bodysuit
Revolve

Sweetheart Bodysuit

Price: $158   From: LPA

Diana Gown
Revolve

Diana Gown

Price: $215   From: Norma Kamali

x REVOLVE Late Lunch Sweater
Revolve

x REVOLVE Late Lunch Sweater

Price: $69   From: SNDYS

Lana Straight
Revolve

Lana Straight

Price: $188   From: AGOLDE

Jules Sweater
Revolve

Jules Sweater

Price: $136   From: LBLC The Label

Shoes

Nestly Bootie
Revolve

Nestly Bootie

Price: $175   From: Dolce Vita

Cloudnova Sneaker
Revolve

Cloudnova Sneaker

Price: $160   From: Revolve

Lucia Sandal
Revolve

Lucia Sandal

Price: $160   From: Sam Edelman

Lira Boot
Revolve

Lira Boot

Price: $299   From: Revolve

Maryana Boot
Revolve

Maryana Boot Schutz brand:

Price: $238   From: Schutz

Accessories

Adina Hoop
Revolve

Adina Hoop

Price: $73   From: Natalie B Jewelry

Starburst Belt
Revolve

Starburst Belt

Price: $143   From: Raina

RB Heritage Recycled Wool Scarf
Revolve

RB Heritage Recycled Wool Scarf

Price: $180   From: Rag & Bone

Beauty

Best Buds Quartet Set
Revolve

Best Buds Quartet Set

Price: $68   From: Boy Smells

Lip Butter Balm
Revolve

Lip Butter Balm

Price: $23   From: Summer Fridays

