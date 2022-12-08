Madewell's latest sale is happening now and it's a great time to grab gifts for the family.
Right now, take 40% off your purchase using code JOLLY. That includes products across multiple categories, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, shoes and more.
For example, grab loveable, cozy sweatpants for that person who's difficult to shop for. Or, snag a scarf and beanie for your friend who's planning a winter vacation in the mountains. You can also find socks for grandma, a sweater for your sister, and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Apparel
MWL Airyterry V-Neck Sweatshirt
Price: $45 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $75
MWL Betterterry Oversized Sweatpants
Price: $52.80 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $88
Crinkled V-Neck Peplum Top in Plaid
Price: $52.80 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $88
Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Price: $69 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $115
Supima Cotton Essential Long-Sleeve Tee in Zetta Stripe
Price: $20.70 • 47% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $39.50
Jewelry
Watch Chain Necklace
Price: $21.60 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $36
Three-Piece Geometric Necklace Set
Price: $27.60 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $46
Chunky Herringbone Pendant Necklace
Price: $21.60 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $36
Crescent Medium Hoop Earrings
Price: $13.19 • 52% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $28
Freshwater Pearl Chain Stud Earrings
Price: $14.40 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $24
Puffed Dome Ring
Price: $16.80 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $28
Accessories
Alpaca-Blend Cuffed Beanie
Price: $22.80 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $38
Fair Isle Trouser Socks
Price: $8.70 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $14.50
Two-Pack Grid Trouser Socks
Price: $11.70 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $19.50
Fringed Scarf
Price: $33 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $55
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
Price: $100.80 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $168
Indio Square Sunglasses
Price: $35.70 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $59.50