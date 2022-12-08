Madewell's latest sale is happening now and it's a great time to grab gifts for the family.

Right now, take 40% off your purchase using code JOLLY. That includes products across multiple categories, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, shoes and more.

All of that means there's plenty of opportunity to shop gifts for your loved ones, from siblings to significant others and parents too.

For example, grab loveable, cozy sweatpants for that person who's difficult to shop for. Or, snag a scarf and beanie for your friend who's planning a winter vacation in the mountains. You can also find socks for grandma, a sweater for your sister, and more.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apparel

Madewell MWL Airyterry V-Neck Sweatshirt Price : $45 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $75 Shop Now

Madewell MWL Betterterry Oversized Sweatpants Price : $52.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $88 Shop Now

Madewell Crinkled V-Neck Peplum Top in Plaid Price : $52.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $88 Shop Now

Madewell Cable Turtleneck Sweater Price : $69 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $115 Shop Now

Madewell Supima Cotton Essential Long-Sleeve Tee in Zetta Stripe Price : $20.70 • 47% Savings Madewell Original: $39.50 Shop Now

Jewelry

Madewell Watch Chain Necklace Price : $21.60 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $36 Shop Now

Madewell Three-Piece Geometric Necklace Set Price : $27.60 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $46 Shop Now

Madewell Chunky Herringbone Pendant Necklace Price : $21.60 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $36 Shop Now

Madewell Crescent Medium Hoop Earrings Price : $13.19 • 52% Savings Madewell Original: $28 Shop Now

Madewell Freshwater Pearl Chain Stud Earrings Price : $14.40 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $24 Shop Now

Madewell Puffed Dome Ring Price : $16.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $28 Shop Now

Accessories

Madewell Alpaca-Blend Cuffed Beanie Price : $22.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $38 Shop Now

Madewell Fair Isle Trouser Socks Price : $8.70 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $14.50 Shop Now

Madewell Two-Pack Grid Trouser Socks Price : $11.70 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $19.50 Shop Now

Madewell Fringed Scarf Price : $33 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $55 Shop Now

Madewell The Sydney Crossbody Bag Price : $100.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $168 Shop Now

