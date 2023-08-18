If you haven't started putting together your child's essentials for back-to-school season, don't worry -- we've got you covered!
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has already rounded up some of the best backpacks to shop for all grade levels, and now she's sharing her picks for water bottles, lunch boxes and more.
Whenever (and however) you decide to shop, be sure to be prepared with a list. Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up in terms of cost, so it's important to go into it with a clear plan for what you need.
Whether you're someone who shops in advance or at the last minute, you'll be able to get everything you need in one go, with Bergamotto's help.
The school bells are ringing -- scroll below to shop!
Best family organizer
"This family organizer is easy to use, quick to clean, and great for easing everyone back into the busy school year routine," Bergamotto said.
Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Calendar, 12" x 17", Includes 4 Markers And Eraser
Price: $17.36 • From: Amazon
August 4, 2023
Best water bottle for little kids
"Leakproof water bottles for little kids are key, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a more secure container than these from Yeti," Bergamotto said. "On top of being one of the best leakproof lids on the market, The Rambler Jr. also boasts double wall insulation, so it keeps drinks cold from school to sports!"
Plus, Bergamotto added, both bottles can be customized free until Aug. 21!
Yeti RAMBLER JR. 12 OZ KIDS WATER BOTTLE
Price: $25 • From: Yeti
Yeti YONDER 600 ML / 20 OZ WATER BOTTLE
Price: $22 • From: Yeti
Best water bottle for big kids
This water bottle was made to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 -- the double-walled insulation is unparalleled. Bergamotto said parents love that it's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, while kids are psyched about the variety of cool colors and how the rim feels like a glass when they sip. It's a win for all!
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap
Price: $29.95 • From: Amazon
Best kids’ lunchbox
"With hundreds of styles to choose from, this double-zip bag has a top carry handle and piggyback straps so it can attach easily to a backpack. Plus, the cold pack option keeps food tasting fresh all day long."
Pottery Barn Mackenzie Lavender Heart Tie-Dye Lunch Boxes
Price: $26.50 to $34.50 • From: Pottery Barn
Best kids snack pouch
This snack pouch has Velcro for kids to open and close with ease, and comes in tons of adorable colors and patterns. It's also fully machine-washable.
FLUF Flip Snack, Pink Panda
Price: $8.95 • From: Maisonette
Best back to school sign
"If your kids go to their first day of school without the now-ubiquitous 'first day' picture, did it even really happen? Keep it simple and sweet with these school board signs that make this time capsule photo a breeze," Bergamotto suggested.
Momo & Nashi First Day of School Board Sign
Price: $13.87 • From: Amazon
Best lunch container
This Bento Box was designed to hold hot and cold food together all in one compact place. In addition, it also contains a stainless steel thermos that keeps food cold (or hot!) for up to four hours.
Omie OmieBox Insulated Bento Lunch Box with Leak Proof Thermos Food Jar-3 Compartments, Two Temperature Zones, One Size, (Purple Plum)
Price: $44.95 • From: Amazon
Best teen water bottle
"Teenagers love a viral moment, and nothing has been more viral in the water bottle space than a Stanley Cup. But, if your teen walks or bikes to school, or even tries to navigate the busy hallways after the bell rings, they need a water bottle that will reduce spills and prevent leaks," Bergamotto said.
Stanley THE ICEFLOW FLIP STRAW TUMBLER | 20 OZ
Price: $30 • From: Stanley
Best blue light blockers
Students and remote employees alike may spend up to 13 hours a day on screens, and it can really disrupt their sleep.
The solution? Blue light blocking glasses.
"These bestselling blockers from loved-by-the-masses brand Quay feature the high-design, super durable frames that reviewers have come to love with all of the blue light filtering technology you need," said Bergamotto.
Quay Blue Light Glasses + Use code GMA25
Price: $55 to $65 • From: Quay
Use promo code GMA25. Discount is 25% off full-priced frames (sunnies, Rx, BL) and is valid online from 8/18-8/20. One-time use per customer.