Summer is officially here, and it's the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe of sunglasses for everything from outdoor activities to fun in the sun with your family and more.
According to New York ophthalmologist Dr. Martin E. Lederman, sunglasses are an important addition to protecting your eyes from potential harm. "There's some evidence that ultraviolet rays can cause cataracts, so we want to make sure we're protecting against that with the right pair of sunglasses," he told "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto.
Lederman suggests looking for a pair that's comfortable.
"If your sunglasses are leaving indentations on the bridge of your nose or under your eyes, they’re too tight," Lederman advised. Alternatively, he recommended trying a pair that's shatter-resistant and offers both UVA/UVB protection so the lenses absorb the sun's harmful rays.
If you're in the market for new sunglasses, but unsure where to start —not to worry! Team "The Right Stuff" did the work for you and found five awesome pairs just below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Sporty pick
"Goodr burst on the scene less than 10 years ago and has become an absolute go-to for runners, hikers, cyclers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike," said Bergamotto. "So, it’s no surprise that you can find these glare-reducing, polarized lenses with UVA and UVB protection at REI."
The brand has over 7000 five-star reviews, and many people love that no matter how much you're sweating, these non-slip frames stay firmly in place.
Kid pick
Created by parents, this pair offers 100% UVA and UVB protection in polarized, impact-resistant lenses with flexible frames — "key for curious (or clumsy!) kids," said Bergamotto. There's also an incredible one year guarantee stating if your child loses or breaks them in the first year, you'll receive a free pair.
Additionally, there are four sizes from newborn to 12 years old, and in over 25 colors and styles, there's something for every family.
Trendy pick
"So many of the summer accessories trends we see are born out of the festival scene — and there's been no sunglasses brand as prominent as Quay in that world," said Bergamotto.
Designed in California, Quay has been a longtime partner with celebrities and influencers such as Kylie Jenner, Maluma, Ashley Graham and now SZA for exclusive collections that are fresh and modern. One standout pick from SZA's collection includes a pair with narrow Y2K-inspired square frames that are lightweight with an iridescent lens.
High-tech pick
"If you want to level up your sunglass game, the Meta Smart Glasses are the ones to get," said Bergamotto. "Made by Ray-Ban, which has been an innovator and industry leader for over 75 years, these smart glasses are part protective eyewear/ part virtual assistant."
These sunglasses allow you to snap, share and save high-quality photos and videos; make voice or video calls, play music, get directions and even ask Meta AI questions about what you see and get fast answers — all without losing the ambient noise of your surroundings.
'90s pick
Made with a lightweight PC frame, reinforced metal hinges and integrated nose pads, these retro sunglasses are the perfect mix of fashion and function. They are easy to match with lots of different outfits, and also make for a great gift to all the fashionistas in your life.
Budget pick
SOJOS square polarized sunglasses are our best budget-friendly pick for the summer. Not only are they stylish but also provide UV 400 protection and blocks 99.99% of UVA/UVB rays. You won't want to miss this deal.
Sunglasses strap pick
Have you ever lost your favorite sunglasses in the middle of your trip? Well, we have the perfect solution for you. Pilotfish eyewear retainer straps are adjustable and come in two sizes, 14- and 16-inch options. It's perfect for all summer activities including fishing, biking, hiking, watersports and for just everyday wear.
Floating pick
Do you have that friend or significant other that drops their glasses in any body of water? Konlley floating sunglasses will change the game this summer. These glasses make it so easy to retrieve for that clumsy friend in your life. With floatable frames made of durable TPX material and overall light weight material makes it easy for these glasses to float up any body of water. This can be your next best gift idea.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.