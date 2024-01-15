With MLK Day sales in full swing, Amazon is offering one of the best deals around with Procter & Gamble's Stock Up and Save sale.

Right now, when you spend $80 on top P &G brands such as Tide, Bounty, Olay and Old Spice, you'll receive $20 in Amazon credit to use for future purposes.

Many of the products highlighted in the sale are great for helping you reset your home this month, including Downy Unstopables and Swiffer Wet Jets.

On the personal care side of things, you'll find shampoo and conditioner from Pantene, whole body deodorant from Secret and multi-packs of Old Spice.

And don't forget baby supplies! Diapers, Pull-Ups and baby wipes for sensitive skin are all perfect for the new parents making every penny count. You might even consider stocking up if you have friends or family starting their own brood -- diapers are always a welcome baby shower gift!

Keep scrolling to see what else you'll find when you stock up to save now.

Home and laundry care

Amazon Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Soap Pods, Spring Meadow Scent, 112 count $25.88 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels, White, 16 Family Rolls = 40 Regular Rolls $41.32 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads, Fresh, 24 oz $15.17 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Pod, Dish Detergent ActionPacs Dish Pods, Fresh, 52 Count $18.94 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard Mega Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets with 3X Pet Hair Fighters, Fresh Scent, 180 Count $11.99

$12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mops for Floor Cleaning, Dry and Wet Multi Surface Floor Cleaner $18.44 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, Extra Durable Pro Version, Shoe, Bathroom, and Shower Cleaner, Cleaning Pads with Durafoam, 10 Count $13.24 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Febreze Air Mist Odor-Fighting Air Freshener Mixed Scent, Refresh & Energize, Soothe & Restore, Romance & Desire, 8.8 oz. Aerosol Can, Pack of 3 $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mopping Pad Refills for Floor Cleaning, 10 Count $18.70 Amazon Shop Now

Health, beauty and personal care

Amazon Pantene Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Treatment Set, Daily Moisture Renewal for Dry Hair, Safe for Color-Treated Hair $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Metamucil, Daily Psyllium Husk Powder Supplement, 3-in-1 Fiber for Digestive Health, Plant Based Fiber, 300ct Capsules $28.52 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Vicks VapoShower Plus, Shower Bomb Tablet $39.45 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs De-Stress Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies $16.62 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Olay Smooth and Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer $33.40 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Olay Firm & Smooth Collagen Peptide Face Moisturizer, 2 oz Fragrance Free Firming Face Cream for Hydration and Skin Renewal, Recyclable Eco Jar Packaging $35.48 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Align Probiotic, Pro Formula, Probiotics for Women and Men, Daily Probiotic Supplement $44.64 Amazon Shop Now

4% off Amazon Old Spice Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men, Swagger Scent, 3.8 oz (Pack of 3) $19.99

$20.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Secret Whole Body Deodorant Spray Aluminum Free, Clinically Proven Odor Protection, Peach & Vanilla Scent 3.5 oz $12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil Severe Combo Pack $19.75 Amazon Shop Now

Baby care

Amazon Pampers Aqua Pure Sensitive Baby Wipes - 672 Count, 99% Water, Hypoallergenic, Unscented $32.65 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Pampers Swaddlers Newborn Diapers - Size 0, 140 Count, Ultra Soft Disposable Baby Diapers $44.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Pampers Easy Ups Boys & Girls Potty Training Pants - Size 2T-3T, 140 Count, Training Underwear $43.64 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Pampers Pure Protection Training Pants Baby Shark - Size 2T-3T, 100 Count, Premium Hypoallergenic Training Underwear $37.99 Amazon Shop Now