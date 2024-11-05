Denim is a wardrobe staple thanks to its eternally cool look, usually sturdy construction and incredible versatility. But sometimes, finding the perfect pair of jeans can prove to be a serious challenge.
To help solve some of the most common issues women face while shopping for jeans, "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto talked to the senior vice president of popular denim destination Madewell, Mary Pierson.
One piece of wisdom Pierson shared was that all women, no matter their height, weight or comfort level with trends, are looking for a brand that fits their body. And while it's important to try on the styles and sizes you think will fit, it's also important to step outside of that box to discover new silhouettes that imbue your wardrobe with a fresh look and feel.
For example, while many women became accustomed to the super-stretchy materials of the skinny jean era, there's a mass movement toward looser, slouchier styles in more classic, rigid denim that keeps its shape throughout multiple wears.
If you're looking to flatter your backside, keep this rule in mind: Small, high pockets accentuate the butt, so always pay attention to pocket placement when shopping. Go for an angled pocket, too, with an ideal placement sitting one inch below the back yoke so the top line of the pocket sits just above the widest part of your hips.
Using these tips and more, Bergamotto helped three real women find new jeans to help them get their best fit yet.
From waistband gaps to unflattering lengths, keep reading to shop Style 911 fixes for all your denim needs.
Gapping in the waistband
Waistband gaps pose a common problem thanks to some manufacturers whose thigh measurements don't properly align with waistband construction.
"GMA" model and tester Maria mentioned that often when she buys the correct size, the jeans stretch out after one wear and look too big. When she buys a size down to allow for stretch, however, she can't tolerate the fit long enough to let the denim stretch.
To alleviate these issues and update Maria's style, Bergamotto chose the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg jeans from Madewell. The roomier thighs and seat of this wide-leg style are more forgiving while maintaining a slimmer waist to flatter curves. And for added comfort, these jeans have 1% elastane that has just a hint of give that won't stretch out with repeated wears.
Finding the right length
Finding the perfect length jeans is a tremendous challenge, especially for those who are slightly taller than average and suffer from the "regular is too short" and "tall is too long" issue.
"GMA" tester Meg -- who stands at 5 feet, 10 inches -- even said, "Ultimately, I just end up NEVER wanting to wear jeans because I just can't find a pair that feels right and is flattering on me."
Given Meg's reluctance to invest in jeans, Bergamotto wanted to try a budget-friendly brand to make sure this was a "low-risk, high-reward endeavor." She opted for a pair with a 35-inch inseam with the caveat that while inseam is important when dressing taller frames, it's also important to pay attention to the rise and knee placement to make sure the jeans fit correctly throughout.
Shoe choice is also important here, as an on-trend, pointy toed heel or flat will look more current and better lengthen the leg line than you'd find with a more rounded style.
Incorrect proportions
Tester Sarah had her own unique issue that plagues many women: an unflattering waist-to-thigh ratio.
"Usually it's too baggy in the waist if it fits my thighs, but when it fits my thighs, it gaps in the back," she explained. "I like the mom jean style -- I like cargo jeans -- but I still feel with these that I run into the gapping issues. It's just not flattering. But if [a pair] fits well, it shows my mom pooch."
To address these issues, Bergamotto went with a brand and style women with curves have been loving lately: Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love High-Rise Mom Jean. The brand wanted to address the reality that there's often up to a 12-inch difference in waist and hip size, so the Curve line is sewn with this in mind, plus additional room in the hip and thigh for comfort.
Flattering tip: Select jeans with a waistband that sits around one inch above the belly button so they hit at your slimmest part to streamline the midsection and help your torso look smooth.