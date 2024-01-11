Another beauty product has gone viral on social media, making us all want to add it to our carts.

Stephanie Valentine, known as Glamzilla on TikTok, recently posted a video using a foundation from beauty brand Laura Mercier.

The video now has almost 20 million views and nearly 900,000 likes, with viewers commenting on how great the product looks in the video.

According to Laura Mercier, the Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation is meant to be weightless, long-wearing and good for all skin types.

With shades selling out quickly, we rounded up all the places you can still get your hands on the viral foundation.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Laura Mercier Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation $48 Sephora Shop Now

