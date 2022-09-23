Fall is in the air, and Ulta Beauty is celebrating the new season with an amazing sale. Who doesn't love that?

The mega-beauty retailer has rolled out its Fall Haul Event, and it's truly one you don't want to miss out on.

This year's sale runs for 21 days starting now through Oct. 1 and has prices slashed up to 50% on beauty favorites.

Top participating brands include NYX Cosmetics, Revlon, Sally Hansen, Juvia's Place and many, many more. You also can stock up and save big on Ulta Beauty Collection products as they are generously marked half-off.

Scroll ahead to see and shop some of the most standout products in makeup, skincare, haircare and more!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Makeup and nails

Buy two NYX Professional Makeup products and get one free.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Get 30% off all Juvia's Place products.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Score 30% off L'Oréal mascaras.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Beauty Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Price : $9.09 • 30% Savings L'Oréal Original: $12.99 Shop Now

Enjoy 30% off China Glaze nail products.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Skin care

Shoppers can score 30% off all Mario Badescu products.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Beauty Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Price : $8.40 • 30% Savings Mario Badescu Original: $12 Shop Now

Get 20% off all Thayers products.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Beauty Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner Price : $8.76 • 19% Savings Thayers Original: $10.95 Shop Now

Bio-oil products are also 30% off during the Fall Haul sale.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hair care

Snag Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus at the special price of $49.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Beauty One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Price : $49.99 • 33% Savings Revlon Original: $74.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Beauty Clarifying Scalp Massage Brush Price : $6.30 • 30% Savings Pacifica Original: $9 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Beauty Comb Thru Finishing Mist Price : $12.59 • 30% Savings Nexxus Original: $17.99 Shop Now