Fall is in the air, and Ulta Beauty is celebrating the new season with an amazing sale. Who doesn't love that?
The mega-beauty retailer has rolled out its Fall Haul Event, and it's truly one you don't want to miss out on.
This year's sale runs for 21 days starting now through Oct. 1 and has prices slashed up to 50% on beauty favorites.
Top participating brands include NYX Cosmetics, Revlon, Sally Hansen, Juvia's Place and many, many more. You also can stock up and save big on Ulta Beauty Collection products as they are generously marked half-off.
Scroll ahead to see and shop some of the most standout products in makeup, skincare, haircare and more!
Makeup and nails
Buy two NYX Professional Makeup products and get one free.
Micro Brow Pencil Vegan Eyebrow Pencil
Price: $11 • From: Ulta Beauty
Get 30% off all Juvia's Place products.
The Nubian Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $14 • 30% SavingsJuvia's PlaceOriginal: $20
Score 30% off L'Oréal mascaras.
Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
Price: $9.09 • 30% SavingsL'OréalOriginal: $12.99
Enjoy 30% off China Glaze nail products.
Nail Lacquer with Hardeners
Price: $5.25 • 30% SavingsChina GlazeOriginal: $7.50
Skin care
Shoppers can score 30% off all Mario Badescu products.
Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Price: $8.40 • 30% SavingsMario BadescuOriginal: $12
Get 20% off all Thayers products.
Bio-oil products are also 30% off during the Fall Haul sale.
Hair care
Snag Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus at the special price of $49.99.
