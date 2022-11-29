Emira D'Spain is secretly the best gift-giver according to her friends.

The influencer, who gained popularity on TikTok after sharing her experience as a transgender woman, also made history as the first Black transgender model to work with Victoria's Secret.

Below she shares her favorite thing about the holidays, gift giving tips and items you can shop now.

What do you love about the holiday season?

"I love being able to spend time with my family and friends -- and of course, hosting! My favorite thing is having people over and giving out lavish gifts to those who made my nice list."

What is the best gift you ever received?

"My mom surprised me with my kitty Cinnamon two years ago -- definitely the best gift I've ever received!"

What are you plans for the holiday season?

"My family and I are planning on taking a trip somewhere, we haven't decided yet but probably the Bahamas or Hawaii!"

What is your advice for others when it comes to gift giving?

"DON'T wait! Throughout the year when I hear someone say 'oh I wish I had this' or you're out shopping and your friend is obsessed with something but doesn't end up buying it, I write it down in my notes app so I can either go back and get it OR find something similar."

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Adrienne Landau Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Earmuffs Price: $35 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now Adrienne Landau's earmuffs are crafted of cozy faux fur.

Dior Dior Lip Glow Oil Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now A nurturing, glossy lip oil that protects and enhances the lips, bringing out their natural color.

UGG UGG Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin Ankle Boots Price: $140 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now UGG’s Classic Ultra Mini ankle boots feature sheepskin uppers and a suede heel counter. This pair is complete with overlock stitching, a rear pull-tab, and a logo patch at the backstay.

Makeup by Mario Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette Price: $68 • From: Sephora Shop Now A multi-finish eyeshadow palette with 12 neutral, translucent shades in sueded matte, natural metallic, and glossy shimmer finishes.

NuFACE NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device Sale : $254.25 • 25% Savings Sephora Original: $339 Shop Now An advanced-microcurrent facial-toning device that improves the look of skin’s contour, tone, and fine lines and wrinkles.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Mask Sale : $46.75 • 15% Savings Saks Fifth Avenue Original: $55 Shop Now A 10-minute ice-powered mask to visibly shrink and lift facial skin for a firmer, smoother, more lifted, and refreshed look.

Tom Ford Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Price: $285 • From: Sephora Shop Now TOM FORD reinvents classic tobacco with creamy tonka bean, vanilla, cocoa, dry fruit accords, and sweet wood sap for a modern, opulent, and heady impression of confidence and power.

Kosas Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream Price: $28 • From: Sephora Shop Now A crease-proof, medium-coverage, super creamy concealer, eye cream, and spot treatment in one that visibly brightens and helps reveal better-looking skin.

Skims Skims Cozy Knit Blanket Sake : $60 • 38% Savings Skims Original: $98 Shop Now Wrap yourself in the ultimate softness with this knit blanket. The perfect to complete your at-home cozy sets or to gift to others. Each blanket is wrapped in branded ribbon for easy gifting.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum with Vitamin C Price: $175 • From: Sephora Shop Now A Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that reduces appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, visibly brightens, and plumps skin for flawless makeup application.

Dr. Dennis Gross Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Price: $435 • From: Sephora Shop Now An FDA-cleared, three-minute LED device for your entire face that targets the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes—this bestseller is now available in a limited edition pewter color.

La Mer La Mer The Concentrate Serum Price: $425 • From: Sephora Shop Now A velvety serum to help rebuild and protect your skin’s natural barrier with the concentrated Miracle Broth™ to help visibly calm redness and inflammation.

Haus Labs Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica Price: $45 • From: Sephora Shop Now A medium coverage, weightless, clean foundation with fermented arnica that helps reduce redness and protects from environmental stress.

