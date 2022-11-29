Emira D'Spain is secretly the best gift-giver according to her friends.

The influencer, who gained popularity on TikTok after sharing her experience as a transgender woman, also made history as the first Black transgender model to work with Victoria's Secret.

Below she shares her favorite thing about the holidays, gift giving tips and items you can shop now.

What do you love about the holiday season?

"I love being able to spend time with my family and friends -- and of course, hosting! My favorite thing is having people over and giving out lavish gifts to those who made my nice list."

What is the best gift you ever received?

"My mom surprised me with my kitty Cinnamon two years ago -- definitely the best gift I've ever received!"

What are you plans for the holiday season?

"My family and I are planning on taking a trip somewhere, we haven't decided yet but probably the Bahamas or Hawaii!"

What is your advice for others when it comes to gift giving?

"DON'T wait! Throughout the year when I hear someone say 'oh I wish I had this' or you're out shopping and your friend is obsessed with something but doesn't end up buying it, I write it down in my notes app so I can either go back and get it OR find something similar."

Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Earmuffs
Adrienne Landau

Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Earmuffs

Price: $35   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

Adrienne Landau's earmuffs are crafted of cozy faux fur.

Dior Lip Glow Oil
Dior

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Price: $38   From: Sephora

A nurturing, glossy lip oil that protects and enhances the lips, bringing out their natural color.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin Ankle Boots
UGG

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin Ankle Boots

Price: $140   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

UGG’s Classic Ultra Mini ankle boots feature sheepskin uppers and a suede heel counter. This pair is complete with overlock stitching, a rear pull-tab, and a logo patch at the backstay.

Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
Makeup by Mario

Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $68   From: Sephora

A multi-finish eyeshadow palette with 12 neutral, translucent shades in sueded matte, natural metallic, and glossy shimmer finishes.

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
NuFACE

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

Sale: $254.25 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $339
An advanced-microcurrent facial-toning device that improves the look of skin’s contour, tone, and fine lines and wrinkles.

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Mask
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Mask

Sale: $46.75 15% SavingsSaks Fifth Avenue

Original: $55
A 10-minute ice-powered mask to visibly shrink and lift facial skin for a firmer, smoother, more lifted, and refreshed look.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
Tom Ford

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

Price: $285   From: Sephora

TOM FORD reinvents classic tobacco with creamy tonka bean, vanilla, cocoa, dry fruit accords, and sweet wood sap for a modern, opulent, and heady impression of confidence and power.

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream
Kosas

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream

Price: $28   From: Sephora

A crease-proof, medium-coverage, super creamy concealer, eye cream, and spot treatment in one that visibly brightens and helps reveal better-looking skin.

Skims Cozy Knit Blanket
Skims

Skims Cozy Knit Blanket

Sake: $60 38% SavingsSkims

Original: $98
Wrap yourself in the ultimate softness with this knit blanket. The perfect to complete your at-home cozy sets or to gift to others. Each blanket is wrapped in branded ribbon for easy gifting.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum with Vitamin C
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum with Vitamin C

Price: $175   From: Sephora

A Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that reduces appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, visibly brightens, and plumps skin for flawless makeup application.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Dr. Dennis Gross

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Price: $435   From: Sephora

An FDA-cleared, three-minute LED device for your entire face that targets the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes—this bestseller is now available in a limited edition pewter color.

La Mer The Concentrate Serum
La Mer

La Mer The Concentrate Serum

Price: $425   From: Sephora

A velvety serum to help rebuild and protect your skin’s natural barrier with the concentrated Miracle Broth™ to help visibly calm redness and inflammation.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica
Haus Labs

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica

Price: $45   From: Sephora

A medium coverage, weightless, clean foundation with fermented arnica that helps reduce redness and protects from environmental stress.

Dyson Airwrap
Dyson

Dyson Airwrap

Price: $599.99   From: Dyson

With new barrels to curl and wave in both directions, brushes to control and shape, and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth, and hide flyaways.