Will Ganss puts the "Will" in "Will It or Won't It" just in time for the holiday season.

This season, Ganss is trying out holiday decorating hacks: From a viral garland DIY to a themed tree for those who want to lean into the latest trends, there are a bunch of fun ways to get creative.

Keep scrolling to shop the tools you'll need to create festive holiday decor!

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Hack 1: Hanging garland with a tension rod

Amazon BRIOFOX Tension Shower Curtain Rod Silver $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

Hack 2: Ornament bundles

Seasonal LLC Sierra Pine Lightly Flocked Tree with warm white LED lights $399.99 Seasonal LLC Shop Now

6% off Amazon AOGU 34Pcs Christmas Balls Christmas Tree Ball Silver $13.98

$14.98 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Prudiut 200 Pcs Floral Wire $8.99 Amazon Shop Now

Hack 3: Trending tree

At Home Pre-Lit Light Pink Fir Christmas Tree $29.99 At Home Shop Now