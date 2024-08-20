Jenna Ortega is clearly in her "Beetlejuice" era.
The actress was spotted in New York City recently making the press rounds for her upcoming film, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," wearing a nearly spot-on replica of an ensemble worn by Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz in the original 1988 film.
In the final scene of the original "Beetlejuice," Lydia wears a plaid skirt and a white shirt topped with a dark cardigan that features a gold adornment.
Ortega, meanwhile, donned a custom Thom Browne look that mimicked the vintage fashion moment, pairing it with two-toned Mary Jane shoes, dark sunglasses and a book-like handbag emblazoned with the title "Handbag for the Recently Deceased."
Ortega plays Lydia's daughter Astrid in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," and she's been channeling the film's gothic themes with a host of press tour looks in line with the nostalgic, mysterious fashion vibe.
During an earlier press stop on Aug. 17, the actress was seen alongside several of her fellow "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" cast members wearing a striped two-piece black and white look from Dolce & Gabbana.
Ryder donned a stylish black coat dress from Elena Dawson for the occasion. Other cast members including Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Monica Bellucci were also on the scene wearing a mashup of coordinating dark looks.
In February, Ortega opened up about her role in the upcoming film, describing her character to Vanity Fair as "weird, but in a different way and not in the same way you'd assume."
"I wouldn't say she's bright and sunny at all. She doesn't go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents," she continued. "I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it's a little bit of that. I'm not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom's history or past. We butt heads quite a bit."
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hits theaters Sept. 6.