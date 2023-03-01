Jennifer Coolidge is hard to miss on the cover of W Magazine's latest Director's Issue.

The "White Lotus" star is seen channeling a full-on fashionable "Power Rangers" villain as she poses powerfully while wearing a huge bow.

Directed by Academy Award nominees Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the "Coolidge vs. Haute Squad 5: Attack on Neo Runway City - Jennifer Reborn" editorial shoot has Coolidge in a variety of big, bold looks as we've never seen her before.

The shoot serves as a tribute to tokusatsu, a genre of campy Japanese cinema that has spawned legendary creatures such as Godzilla, Mothra, and Giant Robo.

In one shot, Coolidge is seen wearing a pastel-toned oversized coat with black polka dots as she blows a kiss over a blown-up city and huge robot.

There's also another shot in which she is seen in an artsy purple screw-shaped dress while holding a puppy-shaped purse.

Courtesy of W Magazine, photographed by Lenne Chai W Magazine released the final cover of Volume 2, The Directors Issue, featuring the Jennifer Coolidge in “Coolidge vs. Haute Squad 5: Attack on Neo Runway City - Jennifer Reborn” directed by Academy Award nominees Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Coolidge opened up in the accompanying cover story about her thoughts on her character "Tanya" from "White Lotus" saying, "I feel bad for her because she didn't know what she was made of."

"She didn't have that kind of faith in herself," she continued. "Sometimes these scary things happen in life. And then you find out, in like two seconds, that you are a survivor and that you can really pull through for yourself, sometimes in a way that you never believed you could.”

In addition to her famed character, Coolidge also opened up about working with Kwan and Scheinert, and how its been one of the best things she's ever been involved in.