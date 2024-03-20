Hey JoJo Siwa! Is that you?

The singer and dancer, once known for wearing her signature big colorful bows and high ponytails, has an alluring new grown-up look that she's showing off to the world.

Siwa, 20, has been releasing snippets of her new "Karma" video on her social media channels where she's seen wearing several racy looks — including a sparkling sheer catsuit that includes cutouts throughout.

In addition to Siwa's see-through one-piece ensemble, she's also seen wearing several other embellished outfits that are quite the opposite of her past aesthetic.

While some fans left comments filled with love for the "Dancing with the Stars" alum's new look, others seem confused by it.

"Those who are meanly commenting about Jojo need to get a life," one fan commented. "She has embraced her true self and is determined to do as she pleases, so keep scrolling."

In 2021, Siwa revealed that she is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and has continued to share her truth throughout the past few years.

"I'm just -- I am really, really happy," she said at the time. "I've been happy in this land for a minute now and now I just get to share that with the world."