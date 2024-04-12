JoJo Siwa's latest look has the internet talking.

The singer and dancer appeared on a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast wearing sparkling sneakers, leather pants, a white muscle shirt and a black baseball hat that had bejeweled tassels draped in front of her face.

Her bedazzled baseball fashion moment is one of several recent looks that have leaned into the "Dance Moms" alum's new edgier aesthetic -- one that's completely different from the big colorful bows and tutus she was once known to wear.

"Call Her Daddy" posted a teaser video from the episode on TikTok that sparked lots of commentary regarding Siwa's outfit.

"The hat is over stimulating," one person wrote.

Another questioned, "She wore the hat the WHOLE TIME?"

One eagle-eyed TikToker also notes that Siwa was wearing artwork of her own face on her shirt.

While Siwa didn't directly respond to any criticism regarding her look, host Alex Cooper did ask her at one point in the interview, "What is happening with your hat?"

"Honestly what's happening on my head, what's happening in my head? We never know," Siwa said.

Ahead of her appearance on Cooper's podcast episode, the artist also turned heads wearing a rock star-inspired embroidered catsuit to the 2024 iHeart Radio Awards.

She also showed off an array of unique styles -- including a sheer cutout catsuit -- for her "Karma" music video.

In 2021, Siwa revealed that she is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and has continued to share her truth over the past few years.

"I'm just -- I am really, really happy," she said in an Instagram Live at the time. "I've been happy in this land for a minute now and now I just get to share that with the world."