Kim Kardashian and a host of A-list celebrities gathered in NYC on Tuesday night to celebrate the opening of the Swarovski flagship store on Fifth Avenue -- an event that doubled as a celebration of the mogul's SKIMS collaboration with the brand.

Swarovski x SKIMS features several popular pieces from Kardashian's loungewear line adorned with the jewelry maker's signature rhinestones alongside higher-priced items like the Stretch Net Long Sleeve Dress that provides minimal coverage and maximum sparkle (plus a $998 price tag). Accompanying the clothing is a line of rhinestone body chains meant to illuminate various areas of the body usually ignored by traditional jewels.

"I've always been a crystal girl and always so into Swarovski," Kardashian said in an Instagram reel, "so I kept on seeing all the necklaces and these big stones like, 'What?' Like, there was a change in Swarovski.. and this [pointing off camera] is the change."

The person she points to is Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, Swarovski's creative director who says to Kardashian in the video, "It was important that the collaboration was around the body... now you become a jewelry yourself."

Battaglia announced the pairing just last week on Instagram when she revealed the collection had been on her mind since taking on the role at Swarovski, and the pieces in the line are "rooted in imagination of the crystal that morphed into the skin."

Guests at the opening took this prompt to heart and dazzled in various states of barely-there neutrals, bright whites and dripping in crystals that caught every camera flash on the carpet. Read on to see some of our favorite looks!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the Swarovski x SKIMS Celebration at the Swarovski NYC Flagship on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Looking every bit the star of the evening, Kardashian glimmered in a crop top and miniskirt combo crafted from the large Swarovski crystals she swooned over in the video mentioned above, layered over SKIMS separates from the line, naturally. Her tousled, piece-y updo lent a windswept touch to the structured ensemble.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow attends Swarovski Celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils NYC Flagship Store on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow, in keeping with her minimal-chic aesthetic, opted for a white strapless dress topped with a crystal harness that sparkled against her sun-kissed décolletage. A sleek middle part for her blonde locks and rosy cheeks enhanced her radiant glow.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends Swarovski Celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils NYC Flagship Store on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Forever the scene-stealer, actor Billy Porter stunned in a gorgeous, softly structured suit with a knee-length jacket and piles of Swarovski jewels. Porter complemented the look's shine with a dramatic smoky eye and a perfectly groomed, silver-flecked beard.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts attends as Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils it's NYC flagship store on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fellow "American Horror Story" regular (and co-star of Kardashian in the show's current season) Emma Roberts went the opposite route as Porter, showcasing instead a head-to-toe, form-fitting black look that allowed the rhinestones to look stark against the contrasting background. Strappy platform sandals and an oversized blazer kept in step with this season's trending pieces.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends the Swarovski x SKIMS Celebration at the Swarovski NYC Flagship on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Model Ashley Graham served head-to-toe glamour with a full-length, fully-stoned dress and a body chain from the line, finished with pointy, open-toed shoes and a slick ponytail. She documented highlights from throughout the night -- including a selfie with Kim K -- in her Instagram stories.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the Swarovski x SKIMS Celebration at the Swarovski NYC Flagship on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

"Sometimes sparkling like the top of the Chrysler building is all that will do," actress Cynthia Erivo captioned her Instagram post from the launch. She kept her base layer simple with sophisticated, flowing trousers and a black turtleneck, ramping up the drama with Swarovski bracelets, necklaces, body chains and a killer manicure to highlight her stacked crystal rings.

Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho attends the Swarovski x SKIMS Celebration at the Swarovski NYC Flagship on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Fashion and beauty influencer (and contributor to GMA's Influencer Gift Guide!) Camila Coelho showed off a crystal-encrusted, body-hugging look that lit up the night as she posed on the silver carpet and alongside the Swarovski x SKIMS crystal taxi.