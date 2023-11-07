The 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards ceremony on Monday night was a star-studded affair.

Tennis legend Serena Williams was honored with the Fashion Icon award during the show, which recognizes contributions from notable figures in fashion.

Williams, who has both a clothing line, S by Serena, and an eponymous fine jewelry collection, is the first athlete to receive the award, according to the CFDA.

She wore a custom look from Thom Browne for the special night.

Serena Williams attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

"Ever since I was a little girl, I've used fashion as an outlet to express myself -- fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going," Williams shared in a statement previously, after it was announced she would receive the award.

Kim Kardashian was in attendance to present Williams with the honor.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Other highlights of the night included Demi Moore presenting the Innovation Award to goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens honoring Vera Wang for her contributions to the bridal industry, and Anne Hathaway, who hosted the show, presenting the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Khaite's Catherine Holstein.

Check out all the looks from the attendees below.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Molly Ringwald