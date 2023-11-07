The 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards ceremony on Monday night was a star-studded affair.
Tennis legend Serena Williams was honored with the Fashion Icon award during the show, which recognizes contributions from notable figures in fashion.
Williams, who has both a clothing line, S by Serena, and an eponymous fine jewelry collection, is the first athlete to receive the award, according to the CFDA.
She wore a custom look from Thom Browne for the special night.
"Ever since I was a little girl, I've used fashion as an outlet to express myself -- fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going," Williams shared in a statement previously, after it was announced she would receive the award.
Kim Kardashian was in attendance to present Williams with the honor.
Other highlights of the night included Demi Moore presenting the Innovation Award to goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens honoring Vera Wang for her contributions to the bridal industry, and Anne Hathaway, who hosted the show, presenting the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Khaite's Catherine Holstein.